The 30th annual Fiddlers Convention will return to downtown Berlin this weekend. Above, a crowd is pictured on Main Street during last year’s festival. File Photo

BERLIN – The stage is set for the return of the Berlin Fiddlers Convention this weekend.

A variety of bluegrass acts will perform downtown this weekend at the 30th annual Berlin Fiddlers Convention, presented by the Berlin Chamber of Commerce.

Held Sept. 23-25, the festival will feature live music, vendors, local crafts and more.

“This is one of the biggest Berlin events,” said Megan Hines, chamber board member and chair of the Fiddlers Convention Committee. “Free live music from amazing local musicians, good beer and lots of things to see and do.”

The Berlin Fiddlers Convention will kick off Friday with performances from The String Buzzards at 6 p.m. and Tim Finch and The Eastman String Band at 8 p.m.

The action then picks back up on Saturday with festivities continuing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Beginning at noon, the Fiddlers Convention will host a national flatpicking, fiddle, and youth competition at the corner of Broad and Main streets.

While the competition was judged through virtual submissions last year, organizers note performers at this year’s festival will be judged live in four different categories: an adult open, a youth open, the flatpicking contest and the fiddle category.

“There is over $2,000 is prize money,” Hines said.

Following the competition, The High and Wides will take the stage to conclude Saturday’s festivities. Organizers note the festival will also feature rows of vendors and artisans, as well as food and drinks.

“Both Friday and Saturday, there will be beer available on Main Street, and Saturday will include about 20 local food (vendors) and producer/makers,” Hines added. “Many of the shops will be open late as well.”

The Fiddlers Convention wraps up on Sunday with a traditional Sunday gospel and bluegrass jamboree, to be held on the lawn of the Calvin B. Taylor House Museum from noon to 3 p.m.

Berlin’s own Stevenson’s Crossroads, a bluegrass and gospel band, will be performing.

Organizers added that Sunday’s festivities will coincide with the season’s final Berlin Farmers Market, which will continue to be held in the area of Pitts, Main and Commerce streets.

For more information on the Berlin Fiddlers Convention, visit berlinchamber.org or email berlinmdchamber@gmail.com.

While parking is available downtown, organizers note a free shuttle – courtesy of Ocean Downs Casino – will also be available to transport festival attendees.

“People should bring their own chairs to watch music,” Hines added.