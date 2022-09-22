SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Commissioners approved a request to rezone property on Herring Creek despite concerns from neighbors. Following a public hearing Tuesday, the commissioners voted 6-1 to rezone 2.25 acres on Route 50 at Herring Creek. The rezoning is expected to allow Blue Water Development to pursue construction of a new office…
BERLIN – The stage is set for the return of the Berlin Fiddlers Convention this weekend. A variety of bluegrass acts will perform downtown this weekend at the 30th annual Berlin Fiddlers Convention, presented by the Berlin Chamber of Commerce. Held Sept. 23-25, the festival will feature live music, vendors, local crafts and more. “This…
OCEAN CITY – A key next step in the development of the potential Margaritaville project downtown was taken this week with approval of an ordinance on second reading that will abandon a section of right-of-way along Baltimore Avenue to the developer, the first of what will likely be several similar ordinances. A major renovation of…
OCEAN CITY -- Expect major delays, plan ahead and be prepared for significant traffic pattern alterations, including the closure of the downtown area to vehicles, are the biggest takeaways from the resort’s plans for next weekend’s major music festival. The inaugural Oceans Calling, featuring many nationally known and popular acts, is set for next weekend,…
