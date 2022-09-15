BERLIN– Artists will be out and about next week as the “Paint Worcester County” event kicks off.

Paint Worcester County, the plein air painting event hosted by the Worcester County Arts Council, runs from Sept. 18-23. More than 40 artists will be set up throughout the county painting local scenes.

“Paint Worcester County empowers artists to explore and interpret the historic sites, architecture, landscapes, marshes, seaside, and street scenes of the county,” said Anna Mullis, executive director of the Worcester County Arts Council. “It also encourages residents and visitors alike to view our landmarks through the eyes of these artists while they work at their easels in public spaces.”

The Worcester County Arts Council started Paint Berlin, a plein air event held in town, in 2010. Last year however it was expanded to include the entire county as Paint Worcester County. Mullis said this year there were 46 artists who would be setting up easels throughout the area Sept. 18-23.

“To the viewer, this art form can be very exciting because it invites you into the creative process, the sight, the sound, and even the smell of the artist’s world,” Mullis said. “We invite visitors of all ages to observe the entire process, from the first brush stroke to the final flourish.”

Artowrk completed during the competition will be reviewed and judged by Barbara Scheihing. A total of $2450 in prize money will be awarded. The public will have a chance to purchase the art completed during Paint Worcester County at a “Wet Paint” sale on Friday, Sept. 23 at the library in Berlin. While the sale takes place from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., the art will remain in the library’s gallery until Dec. 31.

Mullis is hopeful the event will inspire interest in art and give local citizens a taste of the plein air style, which give artists a chance to work outdoors in unique settings.

“By making people more aware of the beauty of Worcester County, and by weaving art into the social fabric of our community, Paint Worcester County hopes to inspire an interest in plein air painting, its origins, and its history,” Mullis said.

During last year’s event, which attracted 35 participants, Easton artist Rhonda Ford won first place for her oil painting titled “Rain, Rain Go Away.” Second place went to Mateus Costa of Pennsylvania for “Lunch at Sterling Tavern”, a watercolor, and third prize award was received by Barbara Kern-Bush of Pocomoke for her oil painting, the “Prettiest Bridge.”

For more information on the event, go to worcestercountyartscouncil.org or call 410-641-0809.