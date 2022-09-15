Two Arrested For Theft

OCEAN CITY — Two Pennsylvania men were arrested last week after allegedly assaulting a victim and taking his property before ditching it in the downtown area.

Around 2:50 a.m. last Thursday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the area of 1st Street and Baltimore Avenue for a reported theft and assault. Officers met with the complainant, who advised two male suspects, later identified as Gage Heverly, 21, of Altoona, Pa., and Elisha Vann, 24, of Johnstown, Pa., took fence posts from a white fence and tried to fight them, according to police reports.

The complainant pointed to a white fence at a nearby hotel, according to police reports. The clerk at the nearby hotel advised Heverly and Vann had just gone upstairs but that they did not have any fence posts with them. The officer observed Heverly and Vann exiting the hotel lobby and instructed them to sit down.

Heverly and Vann each told the officer they had been “jumped” by nine foreigners. Vann had a clothes hanger in his shorts, which he told officers he grabbed because the fight was nine versus two, according to police reports. Both Heverly and Vann had various abrasions, according to police reports.

The complainant reportedly told police he and his friends were playing and pushing each other around when out of nowhere and without provocation Heverly approached and punched him in the face, according to police reports. The victim reported a brief fight ensued and Heverly and Vann grabbed fence posts from the nearby hotel.

The victim told police his friends pulled him away and the fight dissipated, but he noticed his jacket and bag had been stolen during the fray. The victim reportedly told police he observed Heverly and Vann ditch his property in the area of 2nd Street and Baltimore Avenue and he was able to retrieve it.

Officers located both of the missing fence posts near the hotel. Heverly and Vann were each arrested. Heverly was charged with theft and second-degree assault. Vann was charged with theft.

Woman Charged With Assault

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania woman was arrested last weekend after allegedly assaulting her boyfriend at a downtown residence.

Around 11:07 p.m. last Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a residence on Plover Drive for a reported domestic assault. The complainant advised Ocean City Communications he heard a woman crying in an adjacent unit, according to police reports.

OCPD officers arrived and made contact with a male victim, who reported he and his girlfriend, later identified as Kelly Johnson, 35, of Allentown, Pa., had just arrived in Ocean City for a stay when she assaulted him, according to police reports.

The victim reportedly had scratches on his chest, neck and face and bruising near his left eye. The victim advised Johnson had head-butted him, according to police reports. OCPD officers interviewed Johnson, who reportedly told them the couple had been arguing and then admitted to assaulting the victim. Johnson reportedly told police she slapped the victim, causing his injuries, according to police reports. Johnson was arrested and charged with second-degree assault. A search of her person revealed nothing of evidentiary value, according to police reports.

Assault, DUI Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Virginia man was arrested last week after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend inside a vehicle in the downtown area.

Around 12:35 a.m. last Tuesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to the area of 5th Street for a reported domestic assault that had occurred. Ocean City Communications advised a red Volkswagen had left the parking lot of a motel on 5th Street and was heading north on Baltimore Avenue.

Officers quickly located the vehicle in the rear parking lot of a hotel on 11th Street. OCPD officers observed a male later identified as Ronald Rivera-Garcia standing next to the vehicle, according to police reports. When asked if he had been drinking, Rivera-Garcia, 33, of Springfield, Va., reportedly responded he had a couple of beers. Rivera-Garcia was requested to submit to a battery of field sobriety tests, which he did not complete to the officers’ satisfaction, and he was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired.

Back at 5th Street, two witnesses reportedly told OCPD officers they had observed Rivera-Garcia assault his girlfriend in the red Volkswagen. The witness was able to provide a description of the suspect and the vehicle and reported it headed north on Baltimore Avenue, according to police reports.

At 5th Street, OCPD officers reportedly observed a female walking while screaming on the phone. When questioned, the female, who had visible abrasions in the area of her collarbone, denied there had been an altercation and that she only wanted to return to her hotel room, according to police reports. Rivera-Garcia was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and driving while impaired, according to police reports.

Woman Found On Floor

OCEAN CITY — A Dundalk, Md. woman was arrested last week after being found lying on the kitchen floor with no pants on in a downtown residence in which she did not belong.

Around 5:25 a.m. last Tuesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to the area of 6th Street for a reported burglary in progress. Ocean City Communications advised a female suspect had entered the residence and was in the kitchen area, according to police reports. The suspect reportedly entered the residence through a rear sliding door.

OCPD officers arrived and met with a male occupant of the residence, who advised the female suspect, later identified as Ashley Warren, 20, of Dundalk, Md., was lying on the kitchen floor with no pants on, according to police reports.

OCPD officers entered the unit and observed Warren lying on the floor covered with a blanket, according to police reports. The officers escorted Warren out of the condo and had her sit on the steps. When asked her name, she was only able to provide her first and middle names, according to police reports.

When asked where she was supposed to be, Warren reportedly told officers she was in the right place and that she had been in her bed. Warren exhibited signs of intoxication, according to police reports. She was arrested at that point and charged with fourth-degree burglary.

OCPD officers interviewed the male occupant of the residence, who advised he had been sleeping when he heard Warren crying in the kitchen. The victim told police he observed the rear sliding door to be open with a pair of jeans lying next to it. The victim told police he observed Warren lying on the kitchen floor with no pants on and covered her with a blanket.

Hotel Assault Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Huntingtown, Md. man was arrested last weekend after first allegedly assaulting his girlfriend at a downtown hotel and later screaming expletives at the officers attempting to remove him from the premises.

Around 3:05 a.m. last Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a Boardwalk hotel at 16th Street for a reported possible domestic assault. OCPD officers responded to the room on the ninth floor and could hear a male’s raised voice coming from the unit, according to police reports.

The officers made contact with the male, later identified as Joshua Piovesan, 22, of Huntingtown, Md. Officers met with a female victim, who told them she and Piovesan had been in a verbal argument, but she did not remember if he had pushed her, according to police reports. The victim told police the couple was arguing because he could not locate the keys to his vehicle.

Officers searched for Piovesan’s vehicle in the parking lot of a nightclub on 49th Street and located it. The female victim told officers everything was okay, and the alleged assault had been more of a mental assault. Convinced everything was okay, officers cleared the scene with no action taken, according to police reports.

However, before one officer left the scene, he got another call from Ocean City Communications the female victim had called back and wanted Piovesan removed from the room. When questioned, Piovesan admitted pushing the victim onto a bed, according to police reports.

Officers responded back to the hotel room on the ninth floor, and Piovesan was reportedly irate and yelling. On their second visit, OCPD officers observed abrasions on the female victim. When questioned, Piovesan admitted pushing the victim onto a bed about two hours earlier.

Based on the evidence, Piovesan was arrested and charged with second-degree assault at that point. As OCPD officers were escorting Piovesan through the hotel lobby, he began screaming “[expletive deleted] pigs,” and that the officers “smelled like bacon,” and other racially-charged vulgarities, according to police reports. Addition charges of disorderly conduct were tacked on to the initial second-degree assault charge, according to police reports.

Protective Order Violated

OCEAN CITY — A local man was arrested last week after allegedly slashing his ex-girlfriend’s bicycle tires and violating a protective order.

Around 5:40 p.m. last Thursday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to a motel at 22nd Street for a reported violation of a protective order. Officers met with a female victim who advised a male she was familiar with came to the hotel in which she was staying and slashed the tires of her bicycle, according to police reports. The victim reportedly told police she had a protective order against the suspect, identified as Adam Widener, 39, of Ocean City.

The victim reportedly told police she was staying with family at a north-end residence when she received a call from a witness about Widener slashing her bicycle tires, according to police reports. The witness, a hotel employee, told officers he watched the video surveillance and observed Widener slashing the tires of bicycles on a bike rack, according to police reports.

The victim provided police with a protective order against Widener that had been issued in June. The witness told police Widener had driven through the motel parking lot at least three times and looked at her as if he wanted to cause her bodily harm, according to police reports.

The victim said despite the protective order, Widener had texted her at least six times and attempted to call her at least three times, according to police reports. Widener was located and arrested for malicious destruction of property, stalking and violating a protective order.