BERLIN– Berlin Town Council candidate Adrian Bowen announced this week that he has withdrawn from the race.

Bowen, who was running against incumbent Jay Knerr for the at-large seat, told The Dispatch Monday he was pulling out of the race.

“I gave it good thought and came to the conclusion that this just isn’t the right time, but I most certainly will be running in 2024,” he said.

Bowen, in acknowledging that he would run in 2024, makes it clear he intends to challenge incumbent Councilwoman Shaneka Nichols, as the at-large seat will not again be up for election until 2026.

The town’s 2022 election is set for Tuesday, Oct. 4. In District 1, which has long been represented by Councilman Troy Purnell, Steve Green, editor of The Dispatch, is running unopposed. In District 4, incumbent Councilman Dean Burrell is being challenged by Tony Weeg. The at-large seat is now uncontested with Bowen’s withdrawal from the race. Town Administrator Mary Bohlen confirmed this week that candidates could withdraw until Sept. 27.

Knerr, who was elected in 2020 to fill the remainder of the term left vacant when Thom Gulyas moved out of Berlin, said he was looking forward to continuing his role on the council.

“I am very grateful to be representing the citizens of Berlin for the next four years,” he said. “It’s always nice to have competition in an election as it keeps you focused on the town’s best interests. We face a lot of challenges as our town continues to grow but I have no doubt that we will be successful. I look forward to helping the town move forward in a positive direction. I certainly wish Adrian Bowen the best in whatever his future holds.”

Bohlen reminds voters that they can vote in-person on Oct. 4 or by absentee ballot. Absentee ballot applications are available on the town’s website but have to be received at town hall by certain dates. If the application is being mailed in, it has to be received at town hall on or before Sept. 27—postmark will not be considered. If the application is being returned in-person, voters can drop it off at town hall until 4 p.m. on Sept. 30.

Polling places for this year’s election are Buckingham Presbyterian Church for District 1 and District 2 and the Berlin Police Department for District 3 and District 4. Voters unsure of their district should visit the town’s website, berlinmd.gov, or call Bohlen at 410-641-4314.