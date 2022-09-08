Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club Welcomes New Members

by

dAt a recent meeting of the Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club, Charlie Smith, right, is pictured welcoming new members Harry Haag, left, and Judith Lazarus-Haag, center.

