Easterseals Walk With Me Salisbury Announced

by

aOn Aug. 18, the Pellinger family spoke to the Rotary Club of Salisbury about the Easterseals Walk With Me Salisbury to be held on Sept. 10. Conor Pellinger, front left, is the Ambassador for the inaugural walk. Pictured left is Ford Waggoner, the club’s president, with Conor, Tom, Donna and Will Pellinger.  To register for or donate to the walk, visit WalkWithMe.org/Salisbury.