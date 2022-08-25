Aquarium Releases 2 Rehabbed Sea Turtles ASSATEAGUE – Two rehabilitated sea turtles were sent back into the ocean from the beach at Assateague State Park, the first public release since the beginning of the COVID pandemic. The National Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Team last Thursday released two Kemp’s ridley sea turtles from the beach at Assateague in front of a large crowd… Read More »

Petition Seeks To Rename Road 'Gavin Knupp Way' BERLIN – A petition drive launched last week to consider renaming a portion of Grays Corner Road in memory of a 14-year-old boy killed in a hit-and-run collision appears to be gaining momentum and there is some precedent for the practice. Around 10:45 p.m. on July 11, a black Mercedes driving eastbound on Grays Corner…

Ocean City Moves Ahead With Lumber Bid, Keeping Boardwalk Project On Schedule OCEAN CITY -- The second phase of a major Boardwalk re-decking project will go off as planned this fall after resort officials this week approved a recommendation for the low bid for the lumber for the project. The complete re-decking of the Boardwalk has been in the works for a number of years and the…