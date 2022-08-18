Bohlen Expected To Be Named Town Administrator In Berlin BERLIN– Berlin officials are expected to announce Mary Bohlen as the new town administrator on Monday. Bohlen, a longtime town employee, has served as acting town administrator since the departure of Jeff Fleetwood in April. The agenda for Monday’s town council meeting includes an announcement regarding administrative vacancies from Mayor Zack Tyndall. “We have an… Read More »

Adjustments Planned For Glen Riddle Treatment Plant BERLIN – Changes will soon be underway at the Glen Riddle Wastewater Treatment Plant in an effort to correct issues that have been costing the county more than $200,000 a year in hauling fees. Earlier this month, county officials agreed to use $1 million in grant funding to replace failing membranes, which separate contaminants from… Read More »

Berlin Police Reminding Residents To Lock Doors BERLIN – Police are reminding residents to lock their doors to ensure valuables remain safe. Berlin Police Chief Arnold Downing encouraged residents to lock their car doors, their house doors and their garage doors this week. The message comes after a trio of residents shared video on social media of someone rifling through cars at… Read More »