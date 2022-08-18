OCEAN PINES – The Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department will host a Back to School Bash on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park on Cathell Road.

The Back to School Bash will include games, waterslides, and moon bounces for children. Wristbands are $10.

There will also be food and ice cream vendors and a deejay. The event is cash only and open to the public. All are welcome.

Recreation Program Supervisor Kyle Jarmon said the Back to School Bash is a first for Ocean Pines.

“We took some of the inspiration from different counties and different areas that are doing similar events, and we thought it would be nice to do something for the people here in Ocean Pines,” he said.

Jarmon said the event is one of most complex he’s had to plan, bringing together community partners, a major sponsor, food vendors, and volunteers.

“This event will be sponsored by Amerigroup and we’re lucky to have good support from them,” he said. “It’s nice to have different partnerships coming together to help make this a big deal around here. It’s been eventful trying to put all these things together – there are a lot of moving parts – but it will all come together on Aug. 27.”

Jarmon said the recreation department is encouraging local teachers to attend, so they can meet new and returning students and make it a “pre-back-to-school” event.

“Come out and meet some of the teachers and principals, and just have fun,” he said.

Those attending are asked to bring donations of backpacks and school supplies, which will be given to Worcester County GOLD, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing emergency financial assistance and basic needs items for Worcester County residents living with low income.

Items may also be dropped off at the Ocean Pines Community Center on 235 Ocean Parkway, now until Aug. 27.

“Worcester County GOLD will be giving supplies to local schools, to help the kids who struggle to get those things at the beginning of every school year,” Jarmon said. “We realize this has been a difficult few years and many people are still struggling. Our goal is to make things a little easier for those parents and families.”

HE continued, “I feel like this is a great opportunity for everybody in the community to come out, have some fun, mingle and see all the kids, but also to help out. We provide a lot of different services and fun things for the community, but to see and know that what you give will be going to people who really need it is a good feeling.”

For more information on the Back to School Bash, call the Ocean Pines Recreation Department at 410-641-7052 or visit www.oceanpines.org/web/pages/recreation-parks.