Coastal Association of REALTORS Awarded Grants to Local Charities

DThe Coastal Association of REALTORS awarded $4,500 in grants to local charities through the Coastal REALTORS Foundation. Representatives of the association are pictured with grant recipients, which included the Atlantic Club, Atlantic General Hospital Forensic Nurse Examiners, Community Players of Salisbury, Cricket Center, Diakonia, Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra, Salisbury Neighborhood Housing, United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore and Village of Hope.