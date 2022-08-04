OCEAN CITY -- Mayor Rick Meehan this week vetoed an ordinance passed by the majority of the council last month authorizing tandem, or stacked, parking with a valet system for major downtown redevelopment projects including the proposed Margaritaville project. The ordinance passed on a 5-1 vote, with Council President Matt James opposed and Councilman Frank…
ASSATEAGUE – Assateague’s North Ocean Beach swimming area reopened to the public Thursday after the discovery of military munitions debris prompted a four-day closure. On Thursday, Assateague Island National Seashore Interpretation and Education Chief Liz Davis announced the park’s North Ocean Beach area has reopened to the public following a days-long effort to address pieces…
SNOW HILL – Officials did not include a bond bill for the sports complex in a list of bills reintroduced this week following an advertising error. The Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday introduced several new bond bills after learning previously approved bills didn’t adhere to advertising requirements. Though a bond bill for the county’s sports…
OCEAN CITY – Displaced last month by a planned office complex, an existing miniature golf course at 18th Street took an important first step this week to moving to a new location just one block north. The Ocean City Planning Commission had before them on Tuesday an application for a conditional use in the Local…
