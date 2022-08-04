OCEAN CITY — The Capt. Steve’s Poor Girls Open is an all-women billfish release fishing tournament that raises money for breast cancer research. During this year’s event, there will be a fun and creative fundraiser called the Battle of the Bras.

This competition is open to anyone who is crafty and imaginative. Individuals and local groups are encouraged to decorate bras that will be on display during the Poor Girls Open at Bahia Marina. Each bra will be displayed, and donations will be collected and will act as a “vote” for each.

The Battle of the Bras winner will be announced Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m. during the weigh-ins located at Bahia Marina, which is home to Fish Tales Bar and Grill on 22nd Street Bayside in Ocean City.

The winner will receive a $100 gift card to Fish Tales and bragging rights for an entire year. Contestants can enter now until Aug. 16 and the entrance fee is $25, which is donated to breast cancer research. These bras will be on display under the Battle for the Bras tent from Aug. 17-20. More information on the tourney can be found at www.poorgirlsopen.com.