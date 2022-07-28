BERLIN – Mayor Zack Tyndall said this week progress was being made in the search for a town administrator.

Following the departure of Jeff Fleetwood in April, town officials appointed Mary Bohlen, then deputy town administrator, as acting town administrator. She remains in that role today.

When questioned about the search for a town administrator at the end of Monday’s council meeting, Tyndall had little to say.

“We’re making progress,” he said. “We’re working through that process internally. When we have either a job description to put forward or an individual to put forward, we will do so. At this time we’re working with our acting town administrator. That’s where we stand.”

Fleetwood, who served as town administrator for three years, retired in April and within a couple months was hired to lead the Town of Delmar. Since his departure, Bohlen has taken on the role of acting town administrator. While council members provided input for a job description for town administrator, the position has not been advertised. When asked if she had agreed to serve in the position temporarily or whether she’d consider doing it permanently, Bohlen indicated it was a personnel issue.

“I did agree to serve in the interim, beyond that, as a personnel issue I wouldn’t be able to say anything beyond what the mayor said Monday,” Bohlen said.

When asked for additional information this week, Tyndall said he’d share it when it became available.

“It’s my understanding you have talked to Mary today,” he said. “Outside of the information she has given you and the information I provided at the meeting, that’s all I can say right now. When more information become available, I will let you and the public know.”