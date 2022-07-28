Seven years after an extensive renovation, Sun & Surf Cinema will show its last movie on Labor Day. Redevelopment plans are expected to be presented at City Hall in the near future. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY — Fox Theatres announced this week Sun & Surf Cinema on 143rd Street will close after 50 years of business on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5.

Fox Theatres will continue to operate the Fox Gold Coast Theater located next to the Gold Coast Mall at 113th Street. Gift cards and passes from Sun & Surf will be honored at Fox Gold Coast.

Sun & Surf was built in 1972 as a twin theater (with two screens) by Muriel and Reba Schwartz of Dover, Del. Two additional screens were added in 1974. Fox Theatres acquired the theater in 1980 and added four more screens in 1982, expanding the theater to the eight-plex it is today. In 2015, the theater was extensively renovated, and luxury recliners were installed. The Sun & Surf property was recently acquired by a local hotel developer, according to the press release from Fox Theatres.

“We have so many great memories of the theater, from serving local customers year round to being a vacation saver for a bad beach day,” said Donald Fox, President and CEO of Fox Theatres.

The theater will remain open daily through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. Tickets to first run movies and special events are available at foxshowtimes.com.

The four-screen Fox Gold Coast Theater will remain open to play first run movies and special events, including the Metropolitan Opera Live in HD and Fathom Events beginning this fall. The theater was fully renovated in 2018 with all new heated luxury recliners and updated restrooms.