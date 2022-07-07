‘Fairly Sensible Season’ With Street Performers In Resort OCEAN CITY – After years of near constant friction between the town and Boardwalk street performers, it appears to be relatively calm thus far this season between the town, the buskers and their private-sector neighbors. At different times in the past, the Boardwalk buskers and Ocean City have been at odds with city officials attempting… Read More »

OC Beach Patrol Reports High Rescue Activity, Reduced Staff OCEAN CITY – With the Fourth of July now in the rear-view mirror, a mid-season check with the Ocean City Beach Patrol this week revealed a busy start to the season with staffed stands further apart because of staffing issues. The Ocean City Beach Patrol (OCBP) officially began manning stands from the Inlet to the…

Fourth of July Solid For Resort Despite Challenges; Record Attendance At North OC Fireworks Event OCEAN CITY— Despite the lack of fireworks on the actual Fourth of July, and a few weather-related headaches on Tuesday, a pair of bookended last-minute special events contributed to a solid holiday weekend in the resort. While it may not have been one for the record books for most, the extended Fourth of July holiday…