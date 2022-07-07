OCEAN PINES – Ocean Pines was a popular place on July 4, drawing thousands of residents and visitors to three big events.

The day started with 200 runners taking part in the annual “Freedom 5K” run that began and ended at the Worcester County Veterans Memorial at Ocean Pines. For race results, visit https://resultscui.active.com/events/Freedom5K.

Later that afternoon, more than 2,000 people attended the Fourth of July carnival and fireworks ceremony, also at the Veterans Memorial Park. Recreation and Parks Director Debbie Donahue said many more people watched from the Ocean Pines Racquet Center and other surrounding areas.

Donahue said virtually every Ocean Pines department contributed staff, time and effort to the day’s events. Many volunteers also aided in the effort.

“I want to thank all the employees of Ocean Pines, from the staff at the recreation department, to the numerous staff members from public works and police,” she said. “Without them this event would not take place,” she said. “They truly do make this event spectacular and safe.”

Donahue singled out “always there volunteer” Carol Ludwig.

“Thank you so much for all your help,” she said. “You are truly an asset to my department as well as Ocean Pines.”

Donahue also thanked DJ Rupe, who helped turn the carnival into a fun, party atmosphere, and all the vendors who contributed to the event.

“To the vendors, thank you for attending, and I hope to see you again next year,” she said. “And what a great fireworks show, put on again this year by Schaefer Fireworks company. Thank you to the ladies and gentlemen from Schaefer’s that do an amazing job at setting off the fireworks display.”

She also thanked major sponsors Bank of Ocean City, Seaside Plumbing, the Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce, and The Power of Two Team.

Donahue said the Fourth of July celebration is the largest event put on by the recreation department, “and it takes a lot of time and people to make it happen.”

“I cannot say enough about the employees of Ocean Pines and how they step in and take care of their designated jobs and those that just pop up,” she said. “The South Gate Pond and Veterans Memorial area is the best location and the most beautiful area to have our fireworks display, and it has proven to be enjoyed by many.”

Donahue continued, “Thank you to General Manager John Viola and the Board of Directors for their support and believing in this crazy idea I had to bring the fireworks to the Veterans Memorial area. And thank you to all that joined us throughout the day. We hope that you enjoyed the event and I look forward to seeing you again next year.”