45th St. Taphouse

443-664-2201

45th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, July 1: Keith White Duo

Saturday, July 2: Aaron Howell Duo

Buxy’s Salty Dog

410-289-0973

28th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, July 1: DJ Wax

Saturday, July 2: Bond & Bentley

Sunday, July 2: DJ BK

Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill Oceanfront

Castle In The Sand

37th & 38th St.

410-289-6846

Friday, July 1: Darin Engh,

Monkee Paw

Saturday, July 2: Rick & Regina,

Lombardy

Sunday, July 3: Shortcut Sunny,

Beach Mac

Monday, July 4: Nate Clendenen, Smooth Rhythm

Tuesday, July 5: Jack Bannon,

Heather Vidal

Wednesday, July 6: Kevin Poole,

Rich Walton & Joe Mama

Thursday, July 7: Jess Arms,

Trigger Fish

Coins Pub

410-289-3100

28th St. Plaza On Coastal Hwy.

Friday, July 1: Walk Of Shame

Saturday, July 2: Jim Long,

Lennon LaRicci & The Leftovers

Sunday, July 3: John Schwartz

Wednesdays: DJ Wax

Cork Bar

Sunday, July 3:

TBA

Crabcake Factory Bayside

302-988-5000

37314 Lighthouse Rd.,

Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE

Sunday, July 3: Shattered

Tuesday, July 5: Brian Bishop

Crawl Street Tavern

443-373-2756

Wicomico St. Downtown O.C.

Friday, July 1: Rogue Citizens

Saturday, July 2: Risky Business

Sundays: Karaoke W/DJ Rut

Thursdays: DJ DeoGee

Fager’s Island

410-524-5500

60th St. In The Bay

Friday, July 1: DJ RobCee,

Sons Of Pirates, Here’s To The Night

Saturday, July 2: Other Brother Darryl, DJ Denial, Here’s To The Night

Sunday, July 3: Crushing Day,

DJ Groove, In Too Deep

Monday, July 4: Crushing Day,

DJ Hook, Goodman Fiske

Tuesday, July 5: DJ Hector, DJ Hook

Wednesday, July 6: DJ Adam Dutch

Thursday, July 7: DJ Groove,

Holly Montgomery, Kittyback

Greene Turtle West

410-213-1500

Rt. 611, West O.C.

Saturday, July 2:

Lime Green Band

Sundays: Karaoke w/ DJ Jeremy

Harborside

410-213-1846

South Harbor Rd., West O.C.

Fridays: DJ Billy T

Saturday, July 2: The Dunehounds,

DJ Jeremy

Sunday, July 3: Opposite Directions,

DJ Billy T

Thursdays: DJ Billy T

OC Eateries

443-252-3700

12849 Ocean Gateway

Rte. 50 West OC

Friday, July 1: Chris Robertson

Saturday, July 2: Endless Ember

Thursday, July 7: Bryan Dorsey

OC Fontainebleu Resort

410-524-3535

10100 Coastal Hwy. In The OC

Friday, July 1: First Class,

Movin’ & Groovin’

Saturday, July 2: First Class,

Rachi & Heavy Fred

Sunday, July 3: First Class,

The Whiskey Barons

Monday, July 4: DJ Yemi

Monday-Thursday, July 4-7:

On The Edge

Ocean Pines Yacht Club

410-641-7501

1 Mumford’s Landing Road, OP

Friday, July 1: Tranzfusion

Saturday, July 2: Eclipse

(Journey Tribute)

Sunday, July 3: Great Train Robbery

Monday, July 4: Beach Bandits

Thursday, July 4: Brian & Things

Pickles Pub

410-289-4891

8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.

Fridays: Beats By Styler

Saturday, July 2: The Dunehounds

Sundays: Beats By Styler

Mondays: Karaoke with Wood

Tuesdays: Beats By Wax

Wednesdays: Beats By Styler

Thursdays: Beats By Wax

Pier 28

410-289-3323

12817 Harbor Rd., West OC

Friday, July 1: Aaron Howell

Saturday, July 2: Reform School

Sunday: July 3: Kaleb Brown

& Chino Rankin

Monday, July 4: Rick & Regina

Wednesday, July 6: No More Whiskey

Thursday, July 7: Chris Diller

Purple Moose Saloon

Between Talbot & Caroline Sts.

On The Boardwalk

410-289-6953

Friday & Saturday, July 1 & 2:

Doc Marten & The Flannels

Sunday & Monday, July 3 & 4: SLAMM

Saturdays, Tuesday, July 5

& Thursday, July 7: DJ Adam Dutch

Wednesdays: DJ Papi Roisterous

Seacrets

410-524-4900

49th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, July 1: DJ Bobby O,

Not Leaving Sober,

Jah Works, My Hero Zero, DJ Tuff,

DJ Davie

Saturday, July 2: DJ Bobby O,

DJ Tuff, DJ Cruz, Jah Works,

My Hero Zero, Kono Nation

Sunday, July 3: DJ Davie, DJ Tuff,

DJ Bobby O, Triple Rail Turn,

Late Last Night, Lost In Paris,

Jah Works

Monday, July 4: DJ Davie, DJ Bobby O, Full Circle, DJ Tuff, Jah Works,

Steal The Sky

Tuesday, July 5: DJ Davie,

DJ Bobby O, DJ Tuff,

Opposite Directions, The Burnsiders,

Collie Buddz

Wednesday, July 6: DJ Davie,

DJ Cruz, DJ Bobby O,

Full Circle Duo, The Burnsiders,

Kono Nation

Thursday, July 7: DJ Cruz,

DJ Bobby O, DJ Tuff,

John McNutt Band,

GoGo Gadjet, Anthem