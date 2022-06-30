USDA Farm Service Agency Announced Appointees

by

FThe USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) announced appointees who will serve on the USDA FSA state committee. Appointees pictured from left to right are Cheryl DeBerry, Dr. John Brooks Jr, Val Nasir, Lee D. McDaniel, Sam Smith, and C. John Sullivan III, FSA state executive director. Nasir is a Worcester County resident.