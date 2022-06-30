BERLIN – There will be no shortage of activities over the Fourth of July weekend for the Ocean Pines community. The following is a rundown of events.

Fourth Fireworks: The Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department will once again host a Fourth of July fireworks celebration at Veterans Memorial Park on Route 589 and Cathell Road.

The event this year is scheduled from 5-8:45 p.m. on Monday, July 4, with carnival games, dry slides and bounce houses for children, plus live music and food and drink vendors.

Children’s wristbands are $10 and are good for all slides and bounce houses. Wristbands will be required for those attractions only. General admission is free and open to the public.

Fireworks are scheduled to start at 9:15 p.m. and go until roughly 9:45 p.m. The fireworks will launch from the north side of the pond, by Cathell Road. A viewing zone will be fenced off from Manklin Creek Road to the Veterans Memorial. There will be no viewing along Ocean Parkway, from Cathell Road to Manklin Creek Road.

There will also be a “safe zone” marked by an orange fence, from the pond to the firehouse. No one may enter the marked area. Guests may bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Parking will be available in the area near the Ocean Pines Library and Taylor Bank. Parking will not be allowed along Ocean Parkway. Limited handicapped parking will be available in a marked area just south of the Sports Core Pool.

Police will close Ocean Parkway from Manklin Creek Road to Offshore Lane about 20 minutes before the fireworks begin. That area will remain closed until the Fire Marshal deems it safe. Additionally, police will close Cathell Road from Ocean Parkway to the entrance of the Sports Core Pool at around noon, when the fireworks company is scheduled to arrive. The area will remain closed until the fireworks equipment is loaded back up.

Police and fire department personnel will help direct traffic throughout the day, and it is strongly encouraged that motorists follow their directions. Pedestrian traffic is highly encouraged.

At the conclusion of the fireworks, pedestrians will have preference over motorists. Residents and guests should expect delays throughout the day. In case of inclement weather, the fireworks display will move to Tuesday, July 5.

Freedom 5K: Local and regional runners are invited to join the fun this Fourth of July during the 11th annual Freedom 5K, sponsored by the Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department.

This patriotic trot is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Ocean Pines. Runners will dash through scenic areas of the Pines and may show off their best U.S.A.-inspired outfits. Timing for the event will be supplied courtesy of RIP IT Events.

Awards will be given to male and female first- through third-place finishers in nine different age groups, from 10 and under to 70 and over. An award will also be given to the best dressed runner.

Preregistration, $35, is open through July 3. Visit https://www.raceentry.com/races/ocean-pines-association-freedom-5k/2022/register to register. Day-of registration is $40 and starts at 7:15 a.m.

Farmers Market: Hundreds of shoppers are expected to gather Saturday morning, July 2, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Ocean Pines Farmers & Artisans Market in White Horse Park.

“Our Independence Day holiday market is truly a feast for the senses, and it has become an undeniable tradition for so many families,” Market Manager David Bean said.

The market is known for its abundance of fresh, local produce. Heaps of local sweet corn, rows of red tomatoes, and baskets of summer squashes and blueberries are just a few of the fresh items available from the market, perfect for a summer barbecue.

In addition to the fresh fruits and vegetables, jams, eggs, local honey and plenty of baked goods will be on hand this weekend.

Amish Friendship Bread is a bakery found in the green market loop in the middle of the market. Shoppers line up early to choose from the many flavors created by baker Jeanine Dufrene.

Dufrene said she sources from the produce merchants at the market to gather fresh fruits for her seasonal flavored breads.

“The peaches have been so good and are making wonderful peach bread for my customers,” she said.

The marketplace is also home to many artists, artisans and crafters.

“With over 100 artisan merchants participating at the holiday market, you won’t find this selection of offerings anywhere else,” Assistant Market Manager John Chandler said. “Our artisans offer an ever-changing selection of unique gifts and crafts throughout the year.”

Many community organizations will also be at the market, including the Town Cats, Kiwanis Club, Jesse Klump Foundation, Friends of the Ocean Pines Library, and the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department.

Along with the wide selection fresh produce, baked goods, artisans, and community organizations, Bean said all the merchants strive to create a friendly and welcoming atmosphere.

“Whether it’s your first visit or you’re a weekly shopper, our market merchants will make your experience a memorable one,” Bean said. “They take great pride in the products they bring and are excited to share them with our shoppers.”