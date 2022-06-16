Parking Spot Squabble

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania woman was arrested last weekend after allegedly throwing a glass object at two individuals parked in her assigned parking spot at a north-end community and then ending up being charged with DUI as well.

Around 12:30 a.m. last Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to a residence on Newport Bay Drive for a reported disorderly female. Ocean City Communications advised the female, later identified as Robin Sills, 56, of Littlestown, Pa., had returned home and had been throwing objects at vehicle in her parking space, according to police reports.

As officers arrived, they observed Sills’s vehicle not in a parking space and still running with the hood warm to the touch, according to police reports. Officers were attempting to locate the vehicle’s owner when Sills exited a nearby residence, according to police reports.

She reportedly told officers she just drove home and noticed another vehicle in her assigned parking space. Sills reportedly got angry and confronted two individuals about parking in her space. Sills told police she blocked the other individuals’ vehicle so they could not leave and called the police, according to police reports.

Numerous witnesses in the area told police they observed Sills throw a glass object at the other two individuals. Officers interviewed the two individuals, who reportedly told police Sills had thrown a glass object at them, and it did not hit them, but it would have if they did not move out of the way. The two individuals reportedly told police they would have simply moved their vehicle, but Sills had blocked them in.

Other witnesses reportedly told police they could hear Sills from across the canal. The witnesses said Sills was yelling so loudly that they could not sleep and came out of their residences to see what was going on, according to police reports. Witnesses reportedly told police the commotion made them angry and they wished Sills had just parked somewhere else for the night and gone to bed.

Sills was detained for disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace. When questioned, Sills told police she had been driving the car. She first told police she had been home for three hours, and then told officers she had been home for 40 minutes. She then told police she had been home for four hours, each time changing her confusing story, according to police reports. Sills also told police she had been home, but then told officers she had been out drinking, according to police reports.

Officers observed Sills showed signs of intoxication. They also determined she had been in control of the vehicle prior to their arrival and just before she called 911, which was about six minutes apart, according to police reports. She was charged with DUI, disorderly conduct and assault for throwing a glass object at the other two individuals.

Eviction Then Resisting Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Forest Hill, Md. man was arrested last weekend after getting evicted from a downtown hotel and then disturbing the peace and resisting arrest.

Around 8:10 p.m. last Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a hotel on Talbot Street to assist with an eviction. OCPD officers observed a hotel employee evict and permanently trespass two occupants of a room on the second floor.

A hotel manager also evicted and permanently trespassed another male from the property, identified as Justin Henson, 34, of Forest Hill, Md., in the officer’s presence. According to police reports, Henson appeared intoxicated, and officers learned from employees at a nearby bar he had been cut off from ordering drinks because of his level of intoxication, according to police reports.

Henson was advised he had been trespassed from the property and that he needed to exit the premises immediately. At first, Henson was defiant, but eventually complied, according to police reports. He then walked out on to Talbot Street loudly and continuously yelled in an aggressive tone at hotel employees about how they should refund his money, according to police reports. At that point, Henson was placed under arrest.

Henson reportedly resisted arrest, twisting his body to avoid being handcuffed. Three officers were ultimately able to detain him. During the incident, Henson grabbed hold of one officer’s utility belt and additional charges of second-degree assault were tacked on. During a search of his person incident to the arrest, OCPD officers located a spring-assisted knife in his pants pocket and additional weapon charges were tacked on.

Manager, Officer Assaulted

OCEAN CITY — A Fairfax, Va. woman was arrested last weekend after first being found flailing around the yard of a downtown hotel and then allegedly assaulting the hotel’s night manager and a female police officer.

Around 1:40 a.m. last Sunday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer on bicycle patrol in the downtown area observed a female suspect, later identified as Kelsey McPherson, 25, of Fairfax, Va., laying in the yard of a hotel on Baltimore Avenue. The officer observed McPherson shouting and screaming at passersby to get away from her, according to police reports.

The officer reportedly observed McPherson stretched out in the yard while kicking and throwing her arms around, before curling up in a ball. The officer approached McPherson and attempted to talk to her, but she was uncooperative, according to police reports. After numerous attempts, officers were able to get McPherson on her feet and walking toward her hotel.

McPherson was able to make it to the back door of the hotel, but the door was locked and she began banging on it aggressively. The hotel’s night manager unlocked the door to allow McPherson in. While officers were walking McPherson to her room, she grabbed the night manager by the front of his shirt. The officer was able to separate McPherson from the manager and she removed her hand and walked out of the hotel shouting and using profanity, according to police reports.

McPherson was arrested. While officers were attempting to detain McPherson, she opened her mouth and bit a female cop on her shoulder. She was charged with two counts of second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Jail For Domestic Assault

OCEAN CITY — A Takoma Park, Md. man, arrested in February on first-degree assault charges after allegedly attacking his wife in a downtown hotel room in the presence of their young children pleaded guilty last week to second-degree assault and was sentenced to five years, all but 46 days of which were then suspended.

Around 12:15 p.m. on Feb. 15, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a hotel at 32nd Street for a reported domestic assault. OCPD officers arrived and found the female victim, who had been relocated to a different room with her children. The victim reportedly had red marks on her throat and shoulder areas.

The victim told police her boyfriend, identified as Scott Edward Jones, 30, of Takoma Park, Md., had choked her and slammed her to the ground about 15 minutes before she called 911, according to police reports. OCPD officers interviewed the victim, who told police she had come to Ocean City with Jones and her children the previous Sunday and were planning to leave on Thursday.

The victim reportedly told police they had gone to breakfast and she mentioned Jones’ drinking to him, which made him mad and aggressive. When they returned to their room, Jones became angry, according to police reports. The victim reportedly told police she was attempting to open the door when Jones grabbed her neck and throat area and threw her to the ground, according to police reports. The victim reportedly said she cried for help a few times and tried to call 911, but Jones grabbed her and threw her down to the ground again. The victim told police Jones threw her to the ground four more times during the incident, according to police reports. The victim reportedly told police Jones grabbed her face in the area of her mouth and neck and squeezed hard.

The victim told police during the incident, her five-year-old son attempted to stop Jones from assaulting her. Officers asked for permission to interview the five-year-old and the victim agreed. According to police reports, the child told police “Daddy knocked Mommy to the ground five times,” and also told the officers, “don’t let daddy back into the house.”

Breaking And Entering, Assault

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania man was arrested on multiple charges last week after allegedly attempting to break into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment twice, successfully doing so the second time and assaulting her.

Around 10:30 a.m. last Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to a residence at 42nd Street for a reported domestic dispute. OCPD officers met with a female victim, who reportedly told police her ex-boyfriend, identified as Kemillion Morales-Febus, 31, of Reading, Pa., had been trying to force his way into her unit and had just left prior to the officers’ arrival.

OCPD officers observed a damaged bedroom window screen and debris knocked from the front door onto the foyer floor, according to police reports. The victim reportedly told police Morales-Febus attempted to open the window with his hand and strike the window and front door multiple times with great force.

The victim provided a description of Morales-Febus, and a search was conducted in the area to no avail. Later that same morning at around 11:25 a.m., OCPD officers were dispatched to the same unit on 42nd Street. The victim told officer Morales-Febus had returned to the residence and this time was successful in forcing his way into the unit. The suspect was no longer on scene, but was found nearby in a parking garage at 45th Street by other officers.

The victim told police she saw Morales-Febus walking through an alley near her residence. When she opened the door to see if he was still in the area, Morales-Febus forcibly pushed his through the door and stood in the foyer. In doing so, he forced the door into the victim’s surgically-repaired ankle, according to police reports.

As the victim attempted to turn away from Morales-Febus, he grabbed her arm and spun in such a way that her arm was locked behind her back, according to police reports. He was charged with breaking and entering, second-degree assault, malicious destruction of property and disturbing the peace.