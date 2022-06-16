Coastal Lending Group, LLC, a Maryland-based mortgage company, recently held a kickoff party and ribbon cutting ceremony with the Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the company’s new Ocean City office. Pictured, from left, are Bethany Brunelle, Jolene Barnes, Anissa Dysart, Ashley Ball Crist, Jonathan Vitak, Lachelle Scarlato, Dave Richardson and Toni Keiser. Submitted Photo

University Center Named

SALISBURY – When Salisbury University (SU) President Charles Wight dedicated SU’s Center for Equity, Justice and Inclusion in 2018, he did so with the hope of building upon the campus’s culture of diversity and inclusion.

In recognition of his dedication to those ideals, SU’s executive leadership recently announced that the facility will be renamed the Charles A. Wight Multicultural Center for Equity, Justice and Inclusion. Campus leaders surprised Wight with the tribute just weeks prior to his planned retirement from the presidency on July 14.

“SU has been my home for the past four years, and I can’t think of any place I would rather have been,” said Wight. “To know that my name will have a permanent place on campus is a great accolade, and to have it associated with SU’s diversity and inclusion efforts, which I championed as a major initiative from my first day in the President’s Office, is one of the highest honors of my career.”

“President Wight’s commitment to diversity and inclusion included the reinstatement of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, new staff positions dedicated to multicultural student services, the campus’s first climate study, and the continuation of the recently renamed President’s Diversity and Inclusion Champion awards,” said Eli Modlin, SU chief of staff. “The opening of the Center for Equity, Justice and Inclusion, less than six months after he began his SU tenure, was a landmark initiative that symbolized his commitment to ensuring all students feel welcome on campus and led the way for other accomplishments.”

In addition to overseeing SU’s diversity and inclusion initiatives for the past four years, Wight notably took a stand against acts of social injustice both on and off campus, publicly condemning racially and sexually charged vandalism perpetrated by an off-campus community member in 2019 and 2020, as well as the Minneapolis Police murder of George Floyd while in custody in 2020.

Currently located in Blackwell Hall, the Wight Multicultural Center for Equity, Justice and Inclusion serves as the home of SU’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion, as well as the University’s African Diaspora Center, American Asian Pacific Islander Center, American Sign Language Zone, disAbility Resource Center, Latinx Center, LGBTQIA+ Resource Center and Women’s Center.

University leaders also honored Wight with the Spirit of Salisbury Award. Presented to select individuals who have made continuous and notable contributions to SU’s mission, quality and character, the award has been presented only twice before: to the late Dr. Norman Crawford, who served as SU’s president from 1970-1980, and to Dr. Janet Dudley-Eshbach, Wight’s presidential predecessor from 2000-2018.

Since becoming SU’s ninth president in 2018, Wight has focused on priorities including ensuring educational accessibility and affordability, building on SU’s culture of diversity and inclusion, being a steward of financial resources and the environment, and furthering mutually positive community relationships, all with the ultimate goal of providing students with the greatest opportunities for success.

In addition to the Center for Equity, Justice and Inclusion, new facilities opened under his leadership have included the Dave and Patsy Rommel Center for Entrepreneurship at SU Downtown and an enhanced 3-D arts studio.

Academically during Wight’s tenure, SU has been lauded among the nation’s top universities and best values in higher education by national publications including U.S. News & World Report, Forbes, Money, Kiplinger’s Personal Finance and The Princeton Review. The university also has launched three new academic majors and 18 new minors.

Wight, who began his higher education career as an assistant professor of chemistry at the University of Utah in 1984, has continued to play an active part in the classroom, teaching one course each year. He will continue that role into fall 2022 as a part-time faculty member in SU’s Chemistry Department.

Business Welcomed

REHOBOTH BEACH – The Rehoboth Beach – Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting to welcome Leadership Techniques, LLC to Delaware, where they are excited to “Teach from the Beach!”

Dave Newman and Lisa Hammer are the co-founders of Leadership Techniques, LLC. Leadership Techniques, LLC, formed in Frederick, Md., in 2010. Newman and Hammer recently relocated their company (and their families) to Delaware, a move they describe as a “dream come true.” They love the area and feel confident that their unique team approach to leadership training will be a huge hit here in the First State.

Newman and Hammer stated that they are a small company with a big mission – to help make the world a better place. They do this by helping business and technical leaders understand how to apply motivational techniques and inject positivity to propel their teams to greater success and satisfaction. Newman and Hammer have supported their bold mission through the years by offering training and assistance to the business community both locally and across the country. They always integrate the concepts of employee engagement and happiness into everything they teach – from scheduling and risk management to emotional intelligence and interpersonal communications.

As Newman puts it, “We know through several studies that happier people are more productive, so whether we’re talking about conflict resolution, or the mechanics of management, we always strive to help frontline leaders reduce stress in the workplace, both their own and the people working for them.”

Lisa emphasizes that “We love what we do, and it shows. We have a true passion for project management and supervisory leadership. Our greatest reward is seeing the positive impact that our training can have on individuals, teams, and entire organizations!”

Newman and Hammer also offer certification courses in the many of the most popular project management certifications available today, including the Project Management Professional (PMP) and Disciplined Agile Senior Scrum Master (DASSM). They also offer training and consulting services from employee engagement and power skills, to include interpersonal communications, emotional intelligence, and servant leadership, among many others.

Leadership Techniques, LLC, is a proud member of the Delaware Business Community and often finds way to give back to the community. Newman and Hammer have both served in leadership positions on the boards of community-oriented volunteer organizations and have been quite involved in their community over the years with special attention to veterans and those in need.

Units Sold

SALISBURY – Flo Brotzman, advisor, and Henry Hanna, CCIM, SIOR, senior advisor, with SVN Miller recently represented Delmarva Heart in the sale of three Milford Street Professional Center units. An investor from Virginia purchased the units.

Located just two miles from TidalHealth Hospital, the Milford Street Professional Center is home to numerous doctors, dentists, and professional users. Delmarva Heart will continue to utilize this location.

“We were delighted to work with Delmarva Heart and are currently have their facility in Berlin, MD under contract,” said Brotzman.