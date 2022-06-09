Worcester Officials Approve Budget In 5-2 Vote SNOW HILL – Worcester County officials approved a nearly $227 million budget this week. On Tuesday, the Worcester County Commissioners voted 5-2 to approve a $226,916,778 budget for the 2023 fiscal year. The budget, which is 5% more than the fiscal year 2022 budget, maintains the current property tax rate of $0.845 and the local… Read More »

First Bull Riding Event Met With ‘Great Response’ OCEAN CITY - The inaugural professional bull riding event in Ocean City last weekend was deemed a success by promoters and many who attended. Last week, the arena at the Inlet was constructed with truckloads of dirt loaded onto a portion of the Inlet parking lot in advance of the inaugural Professional Bull Riders (PBR)… Read More »

MDOT SHA Seeks Input As Route 90 Study Advances OCEAN PINES – As planning continues for a potential improvement project along the Route 90 corridor, community members are invited to complete an online survey and attend an upcoming virtual meeting. Last week, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) announced the start of a Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) study along… Read More »