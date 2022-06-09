SALISBURY– MAC Inc. will celebrate its 50th anniversary with an Active Aging Expo on Saturday, June 11.

The event, which will be held at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature 60 vendors. The day begins with a 9 a.m. one-mile Soles for Seniors Walk, which costs $10 and includes a visor, breakfast and awards ceremony. Teams of all ages are welcome.

Proceeds from the 9 a.m. walk will benefit MAC’s Connections senior center activities and MAC’s Life Bridges Dementia Care Day Program.

The band Spare Change will perform from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. An interactive musical presentation, “Joy of Creative Engagement for Caregivers,” presented by Ilyana Kadushin, is set for 11 to 11:30 a.m. on the main arena stage. This program celebrates music and storytelling traditions and their positive effects on emotional and physical health of seniors.

In addition, TidalHealth will bring its HealthFest to the Civic Center as well, filling the Flanders rooms with all kinds of health screenings, medical information and a blood drive.

MAC Partnership Community Awards will be presented beginning at 1:45 p.m., followed by the GrayShore Report 2022 Aging in Place: A Report to the Community. The report will be presented at 2:15 p.m., featuring guest speakers BEACON at SU Director John Hickman; Erin Long, from the Administration for Community Living; Maryland Department of Aging Secretary Rona Kramer; and Salisbury Mayor Jake Day. The day will conclude with a Toast to MAC Reception from 4 to 5 p.m., attended by community leaders and local and regional elected officials. For more information call 410-742-0505.