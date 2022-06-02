Every Sunday: Berlin Farmers Market

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., several streets will be closed to allow producers to display their goods. Live music from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy life style. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing.com.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus hosts with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Play every game for just $24. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

June 3-5: Professional Bull Riding

Three shows at the Inlet Parking Lot in Ocean City starting at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, June 3-4, and at 2 p.m. on June 5. All tickets General Admission- $50 (all ages need a ticket).

June 4: Ravens Beach Bash

Presented by Miller Lite, Ravens filled weekend of events, current players, alumni, cheerleader and playmaker meet and greets, beach games, bonfires, a fireworks/laser light show and more. Most events free and open to the public.

June 4: Youth Fishing Derby

Wicomico County Recreation & Parks’ Youth Fishing Derby, a longtime community tradition, is happening at Salisbury City Park. Children ages 15 and under must preregister to participate in this free event. Check-in is at 8 a.m., fishing will be from 9-11 a.m. with awards and snacks for the youth participants to follow. Registration is open now through June 3 and is available online at www.WicomicoRecandParks.org or at the Wicomico Civic Center box office (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.).

June 4-5: Jellyfish Festival

Opens at noon both days on the beach in downtown Ocean City. Attendees can jam to live music, shop vendors, play in the Corn Hole Championship Tournament, Marine Corps Fitness Zone, Kid’s Crafts and more.

June 6: Pints For Pencils

Burley Oak Brewing Company, 10016 Old Ocean City Blvd, Berlin, will host 6-9 p.m. Benefits Buckingham Elementary School’s PTA. Buckingham’s own Suzanne Evans and Jez King will be special guest servers. 50/50 raffle, Bucky’s gift basket raffle and live entertainment by DJ G’s Music Bingo. All are welcome.

June 8-10: Basic Boating Course

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering the Maryland Basic Boating Safety Course at the Ocean Pines Library, 11107 Cathell Rd., Berlin Md. 21811. Classes will be from 6-9 p.m. Cost is $20 for all three evenings. Register or get more information by calling Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807, or email CGAUXOC@Gmail.com.

June 9: Energy Public Forum

The Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce will host a public forum for all Ocean Pines community homeowners that will focus on all available energy supplier options from 6-8 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Library. Representatives from electric, oil, propane and natural gas companies will be on hand to speak with homeowners about their options and cost saving tips as energy costs rise. The public is invited to attend and will have the opportunity to ask questions of all companies.

June 10: Bathtub Races

From 6-8 p.m., local businesses and sponsors race down Main Street in their homemade rolling tubs for the Winner Take All Ducky Trophy. Event by the Berlin Chamber of Commerce.

June 11: Anniversary Events

MAC, Your Area Agency on Aging, is officially celebrating its 50th anniversary with an Active Aging Expo, at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury. The day starts with a one-mile Soles for Seniors walk. Registration and check-in starts at 8 a.m. and the walk steps off at 9 a.m. For more information on the Expo or Soles for Seniors walk, or to learn more about MAC and its many services, visit www.macinc.org or call 410-742-0505, Ext. 166.

June 11: MAC Walk

Registration is under way for MAC’s Soles for Seniors, a one-mile walk stepping off from the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center. Registration and check-in starts at 8 a.m., the walk begins at 9 a.m., and awards and food are planned for 10 a.m. Registration is $10 and includes a visor, breakfast and the awards ceremony. Donate a total of $50 (which includes registration) and also get an event T-shirt. All ages are welcome. Children under age 5 walk for free and don’t need to register. Proceeds will benefit MAC’s Life Bridges Dementia Dare Day Program and Connections senior center activities. To register, visit www.macinc.org.

June 10: Crab Cake Dinner

From 4-6:30 p.m., Stevenson United Methodist Church will hold a carryout only crab cake dinner. Cost is $14, one crab cake sandwich, greens beans, baked potato and cole slaw; $24, two crab cake sandwiches, green beans, baked potato and cole slaw; and $10, crab cake sandwich. Bake sale table available.

June 11: Shred Fundraiser

Sponsored by AARP, to be held at the parking lot of the Ocean Pines Library from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. May bring up to five boxes. Please bring non-perishables for the local food-banks. Even if you have nothing to shred, drop off some canned goods for the needy in our community.

June 11-12: OC Air Show

Flying over the entire beach and Boardwalk, Ocean City’s Annual Air Show will be featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team. www.ocairshow.com.

June 12: Day Of Recognition

Worcester County NAACP will host a day of recognition of the history of the Negro Baseball League and Players on Delmarva at the Delmarva Shorebirds game at 2:05 p.m. This event will be held at Shorebirds stadium, and will recognize William “Judy” Johnson, a Snow Hill native and former Negro League player who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. in 1975. There will be a special appearance by former Negro Baseball League player Pedro Sierra and Negro League Baseball Ambassador Rayner Banks. Donations are being requested to help defray the expenses that the Worcester County Branch NAACP will bear for the event promotion. Email Worcester NAACP President Ivory Smith at ivos4@aol.com.

June 18: Juneteenth Celebration

Join the Sturgis One Room School Museum in Pocomoke for a Juneteenth celebration block party with food, fun, and fellowship from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at 209 Willow Street in Pocomoke. Everyone is invited to this free event featuring free tours of the Sturgis Museum, a bounce house for kids, music by DJ Rob Little, and great food like fried fish and fries by Unionville Lodge #45. Vendors are still accepted and registration is open at sturgisschoolmuseum.com/events.

June 23: NARFE Meeting

The National Active Retired Federation Employees (NARFE) Chapter 2274 Ocean Area’s next meeting is to be held at Denny’s at 6104 Coastal Highway at 9:30 a.m. Breakfast meeting cost is $10 for a complete meal.