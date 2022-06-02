The all-ages festival begins at noon Saturday and Sunday on the beach in downtown Ocean City. Submitted Photos

OCEAN CITY – With an expanded craft beer festival and a new lineup of music, Jellyfish Festival is looking to hit new heights this weekend.

“It’s all going to come together for one amazing weekend of fun,” said Jellyfish founder and director Brad Hoffman. “Beers, bands, beach – what more could you ask for when coming to Ocean City? Meet us downtown at the Caroline Street stage to party. Beach chairs and beach blankets are welcome.”

The Jellyfish lineup begins Saturday on the main stage from noon through 11 p.m. with scheduled performances by reggae artist Rasta Country, regional rock act Funk Shue, country rockers Brown Brothers, followed by country performer and American Idol contestant Cody Clayton Eagle.

Saturday headliner Jimmy Charles will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. with his new hit song “It’s a Maryland Thing,” where he’ll be filming a music video during the Jellyfish Festival performance. Hoffman said, “This guy is one of the hardest working musicians today. Jimmy is the man and rocking the beach is his plan.”

The party continues on Sunday from noon to 11 p.m. with scheduled performances by the soulful Lauren Glick, alt rockers Full Disclosure, followed by Camp Cozy competition winner Tyler Greene, then local jam band heroes Roast John.

The Sunday headliner rocking the beach will be Cheakaity, whose sound marries rock, hiphop and R&B into a collage of amazing music. His influences include Prince, Queen, and other show-stopping performers who leave the audience wanting more.

It’s not just live music at Jellyfish, it’s the ultimate craft beer fest, too. The second annual Shore Craft Beer “Beers on the Beach” event is scheduled for Saturday. Located directly on the beach, the festival runs from noon-4 p.m. and featuring 30-plus beers.

Tickets are good for four hours of all-you-care-to-drink on the sand with live music throughout. VIP and General Admission tickets are available. Day-of tickets are available.

Breweries scheduled to appear include Dogfish Head, Tall Tales, Big Oyster, Key Brewing, DuClaw, The Other One and Evolution. New this year, a brewer’s panel

featuring a question and answer session with many of the brewers themselves.

Also returning to Jellyfish is the cornhole tournament, a Marine Corps fitness zone and a Vendor Village, featuring 2022 title sponsor Snapback Energy with product samples,

The Vendor Village will have eclectic mix of artisans and creative minds bringing their wares and creations to the public.

The Marine Corps Fitness Challenge features obstacles for visitors of all ages and skill levels.

The second annual East Coast Cornhole Championships will see dozens of teams competing for big money purses. Top teams could walk away with up to $1,000.