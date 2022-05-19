Left, Sarah Crewe played by WPS middle schooler Lily Lenhard celebrated her birthday with other boarding school students, from left, played by Sydney Parker, Emily Ferguson, Ellie Phillips, Keerat Brar, Isha Garg and Bella Fernley before Sarah learns of her father’s tragic death.

Below, Mr. Carrisford, played by Darren Lockhard, searches for Capt. Crewe’s daughter following his death with the help of Ram Dass played by Linnea Poulsen, Mr. Carmichael played by Joe Palmisano, Mrs. Carmichael played by Haven Harrison and Mrs. Barrow played by Mia Jaoude.