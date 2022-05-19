Worcester Preparatory School students in Grades 6-8 presented last Friday an incredible performance of the novel “A Little Princess” by Frances Hodgson Burnett in the Athletic and Performing Arts Center. Directed by Upper School Dance/Drama Director Paulette DeRosa-Matrona, the show was performed in front of parents, friends and fellow Lower/Middle School students. Cast members included, above front from left, Ellie Phillips, Sydney Parker, Bella Fernley, Lily Lenhard, Isha Garg, Keerat Brar, Emily Ferguson and DeRosa-Matrona; and, back from left, Darren Lockhard, Joe Palmisano, Lena Parker, Rani Yonker, Anna Mumford, Mia Jaoude, Haven Harrison and Linnea Poulsen.

Below, Anna Mumford played the role of head mistress Miss. Minchin alongside of Lena Parker, who portrayed Becky.