OCEAN CITY – This weekend marks the return of the 31st Annual Cruisin Ocean City, beginning Thursday and running through the weekend.

This nationally recognized event attracts more than 3,000 customs, hot rods, street machines, classics and more. While the main events take place at the beachside Inlet parking lot and Ocean City’s convention center there will be various citywide locations.

Scheduled to appear at this year’s Cruisin, Faye Hadley from the hit shows All Girls Garage and Motor Mythbusters. Faye will be at the event on Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the convention center and Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the beachside Inlet meeting fans. Also scheduled to appear, from the classic show Good Times meet Jimmie JJ Walker, who will be at the event, Friday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Inlet, Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the convention center and Sunday 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Inlet. Additional entertainment includes Deejay Seaside Jimmy, Cruisin Gold Deejay, the 7th Annual Pin Up Contest, a Neon and LED light car show, a pedal car show, drive-in movies, BINGO, live music and much more.

Taking the stage during Cruisin Ocean City, direct from Las Vegas, will be the Legends in Concert This show features the world’s greatest tribute artists with tributes to Dolly Parton, Aretha Franklin and The Blues BrothersTM. There will be two shows at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center, one Thursday, May 19 and one Friday May 20 with show times at 8 p.m. For tickets visit the box office located inside the convention center or Ticketmaster. For more information visit legendsinconcert.com or ocmdperformingartscenter.com. This will be a show you won’t want to miss.

Thursday and Friday evening cruise on down to the Inlet parking lot and enjoy a Drive-In movie on the big screen starting at 9 p.m. Thursday night will feature The Love Bug and Friday is Gone in 60 Seconds. Event organizers issue a special thank you to The Dough Roller, Ocean Downs Casino, Worcester County and the Ocean City HMRA for sponsoring the drive-in. While the movie is free to enjoy make sure to pay for parking on Friday night at the designated kiosks.

Some of the country’s top national names will be showcasing their products in manufacturers midway at the Inlet Parking Lot including Advance Auto Parts, Advantage Lifts, AMSOIL, Barrett-Jackson, Classic Auto Mall, COMP Cams, Edelbrock, FAST, Grundy Insurance, Hagerty Insurance, Lafayette Federal Credit Union, National Parts Depot, One Off Rod & Custom, OPTIMA, Pioneer Pole Buildings, Powerhouse Products, Racing Head Service, Speedmaster, Summit Racing Equipment, Sundance Vacations, T-Mobile, TCI Automotive, TREMEC Transmissions, UltaBand and Zex.

At the convention center there will be vendors both inside and outside selling automotive merchandise along with arts and crafts, jewelry, T-shirts and many other specialty items. Also taking place inside the OC Convention Center there will be a two-day Car Corral, Thursday & Friday and a three-day Swap Meet Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Find the ride or part you’ve been searching for. Be sure to check out the Artwork Contender Showcase, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, where you can vote for your favorite vehicle to be on future artwork and the Starsky and Hutch Show car will be on display.

Additional Cruisin Ocean City highlights are the special Boardwalk parades that will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings at 8 a.m. cruising from 27th Street down to the Inlet.

On Sunday the Grand Finale Awards will take place at the Inlet. Before Cruisin comes to an end, there will be more than 500 trophies, plaques and awards presented plus over 3,000 giveaways.

Spectator tickets are $10 a day for Thursday and Sunday and $15 a day for Friday and Saturday, good at the Inlet and convention center. Children under 14 are free with an adult. Show hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday (Inlet location only on Sunday) with the Grand Finale Awards starting at 2pm. For additional information visit www.cruisinoceancity.com or call 410-798-6304.

A statement from event organizers touched on safety and a few reminders for the good of the resort area. The statement read, “Cruisin Ocean City has always held safety as our number one priority. The event does not tolerate unlawful activities or the disrespect of Ocean City. During Cruisin the town of Ocean City will be classified as a Special Event Zone where there will be increased fines for speeding, negligent/reckless driving, spinning wheels and alcohol related offenses. We encourage everyone that comes to Ocean City for Cruisin, both participants and spectators, to respect the town and abide by the rules. Your cooperation will be greatly appreciated. We look forward to a wonderful and safe Cruisin Ocean City for 2022 and years to come.”