Worcester Preparatory School (WPS) family and friends gathered last Friday for the Lower School’s annual Spring Music & Art presentation, Bee Happy. Talented music teacher Joanie Brittingham directed a singing and dancing troupe of more than 200 students dressed in an array of insects and arachnoids. Lower School art teacher Rebecca Tittermary worked with her students for months to create the masterpieces coordinated with the spring theme. Brittingham is pictured with her fifth graders, front from left, Brax Giardina, Liam McAllister, Reed Grinestaff, Sophia Mealy, Zane Freih, Remy Frye and Collin Hastings; second row, Emerson Bofinger, John Parker, Lily Barker, Addyson Wisniewski, Hannah Coyle, Kristie Carr, Emily Hafeli, Londyn Davy, Kylee Hutton, Elle Wilsey, Vivian Spraul, Kaylin Zervakos, Caroline Burbage and Ella Conev; and, back, Elliott Mason, Artemiy Klimins, Ted Timmons, Madison Andrews, Emery Hammond, Abby Ferguson, Sophia Nguyen, Samko Poffenberger, Jack Jarvis, Brock Hidell, Soren Poulsen and Ella Tull.