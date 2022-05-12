ARIES (March 21 to April 19): A stubborn refusal to go ahead on a project mystifies colleagues who expected more flexibility. But once you explain your position, they’ll understand and even applaud you.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): A relationship seems to be stuck in the same place. Now it’s up to you, dear Bovine, to decide how far you want it to go and how intense you want it to be. Choose well and choose soon.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): A relationship progresses more slowly than you would prefer. Best advice: Insist on a frank and open discussion. What is learned could change minds and, maybe, hearts.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): It’s all right to be grateful to a workplace colleague who has done you a good turn. But gratitude shouldn’t be a life-long obligation. The time to break this cycle is now.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): It’s going to be especially nice to be the King of the Zodiac at this time. A recent money squeeze eases. Plans start to work out, and new friends enter Your Majesty’s domain.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Before you make a commitment on any level (personal, professional, legal), get all the facts. There might be hidden problems that could cause trouble later on.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Personal relationships improve. Professional prospects also brighten. A job offer could come through by month’s end. An old friend seeks to make contact.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Your senses detect that something is not quite right about a matter involving a workplace colleague. Best advice: Follow your keen instincts and don’t get involved.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): A prospect offers rewards, but it also demands that you assume a great deal of responsibility. Knowing you, you’re up to the challenge, so go for it, and good luck.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): A favor you did a long time ago is repaid, as a trusted colleague steps in to help you with a suddenly expanded workload. A family member has important news.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): A new job offer could require moving across the country. But before you let your doubts determine your decision, learn more about the potentials involved.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Your sense of fair play doesn’t allow you to rush to judgment about a friend who might have betrayed you. Good! Because all the facts are not yet in.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a romantic nature that allows you to find the best in people. You would excel at poetry and drama.

