Sports Complex Concerns Highlight Berlin Planning Commission Meeting BERLIN– Concerns regarding the county's plans for a sports complex dominated a Berlin Planning Commission meeting this week. Berlin residents and commission members expressed worries regarding the impact a sports complex next to Stephen Decatur High School would have on the town. With two county commissioners and an Ocean City councilman in attendance, several of…

County Narrowly Includes Flower Street Roundabout Study Funds In Berlin Grant BERLIN – The Worcester County Commissioners agreed to fully fund the Town of Berlin's annual budget request at a work session this week. During a lengthy budget session Tuesday, the commissioners agreed to provide the town with its usual annual grant as well as funds to go toward a roundabout and bike path. Mayor Zack…

Nor'easter Causes Busy Weekend For OCFD OCEAN CITY – It was a busy Sunday afternoon for resort firefighters and emergency responders with a pair of fires and smoke situations at north-end high-rise condominium buildings, among other incidents. With last weekend's nor'easter reaching its peak late Saturday and early Sunday, the Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD) found itself responding to multiple storm-related…