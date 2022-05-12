Things I Like – May 13, 2022

by

Trying out a new roller coaster

Getting away on a rainy weekend

Cautious young drivers

Asking a question when the answer is already known

A hotel with a heated pool

Waterfront cocktails with friends

Senior citizens in a tie dye

My teen overcoming adversity

Overtime game emotions

Different takes on Osso Buco

A talented young artist

