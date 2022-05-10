Phases one and two of the new Triple Crown Estates development are pictured in a rendering above. Image Courtesy of Vista Design Inc.

SNOW HILL – As construction of the first phase begins, plans for the second phase of a new development off Route 589 are moving forward as well.

The Worcester County Planning Commission last week reviewed the site plan for the second phase of Triple Crown Estates, the residential community being built adjacent to Ocean Pines.

“This project’s been approved for a very long time,” attorney Mark Cropper said. “This is just a continuation of what was originally approved without any material changes.”

Cropper presented the commission last Thursday with the site plan for phase two of Triple Crown Estates. The project, which received initial approval in 2015, at one point included duplexes but was adjusted in 2020 and now is made up of 60 single family homes.

Phase one, which is under construction now, consists of 30 units while phase two, which was under review last week, will also include 30 units.

The homes will be connected to Ocean Pines via an extension of King Richard Road and will not be accessed by Route 589 or Gum Point Road.

“The only access is from Ocean Pines,” Cropper said.

Planning commission member Ken Church said he’d had calls from Gum Point Road residents who said they’d seen construction vehicles on their street.

Cropper said those vehicles weren’t associated with Triple Crown Estates but rather were related to the county’s installation of sewer along Gum Point Road.

“I’m told all the activity that’s been observed does not have to do with construction of the subdivision,” Cropper said.

He added that as proposed, the second phase of the residential planned community (RPC) was consistent with the county’s comprehensive plan and that plans for the project hadn’t changed since the duplexes were converted to single family homes in 2020.

“If the RPC wasn’t consistent with the comp plan, zoning regulations and other guidelines it would never have been approved to begin with,” he said.

The commission voted unanimously to forward the RPC on to the county commissioners with a favorable recommendation.