The family of Tommy Baker would like to announce a Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 14 at noon at Berlin First Baptist Church, 613 William St. Berlin, Md. 21811. The family will receive visitors beginning at 11 a.m.

Earl E. Roland

BERLIN — Earl E. Roland, age 74, passed away at his home in Berlin, Maryland on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Born in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late George Roland and Mary Reynolds.

He is survived by his wife, Joann Roland; two daughters, Andrea Huici (Michael) and Kimberly Roland (Randy); two brothers, George Roland (Mary) and Russell Roland; and a sister, Regina Roland. He is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son, Anthony Earl Roland, and a brother, Paul Roland.

A visitation was held at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Interment was at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton on Monday, May 2 at 1 p.m. Letters of condolences can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home.

Francis W. Machen

OCEAN PINES — Francis W. (Bunky) Machen age 87 passed away peacefully at his home on April 28, 2022.

Born in Sparrows Point, Md. on Aug. 2, 1934, he was proceeded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Machen, and father, Wilber Machen.

He is survived by his loving wife, Marie (Bonnie) Machen; sister Wilma Myers; children Mary and Skip Mclaughlin, Stephen Machen, Beverly and

Charlie Shields and Kathleen Machen; 11 grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.

Bunky was a volunteer ambulance driver for Sparrow Point Fire Department. He was a tap dancer and took professional lessons in New York City until his mid 20’s.

He retired from Bethlehem Steel in 1988 after 35 years of service. He then moved to Ocean Pines, where he spent his next 32 years working at area golf courses as a starter.

He was appointed to the Baltimore County Clerk of District Court and served there approximately six years. He served in the military as a member of the Marine Corp where he made lifetime friends.

He was an outstanding baseball player and played softball well into his 50’s. He also enjoyed racquetball, golf and all competitive sports.

He always enjoyed dining out with his wife and many friends.

He will be deeply missed by all.

Services will be held at Saint John Neumann Catholic Church,11220 Beauchamp Road, Berlin, Md. 21811 on Monday, May 9,2022 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Coastal Hospice.

Joseph L. Zorbach, Jr.

OCEAN CITY — Joseph L. Zorbach, Jr. passed away peacefully with his beloved family by his side on April 26, 2022.

Joe (or fondly known as OCBocaJoe) grew up in Parkville where he made lifelong friendships. Joining the Navy as a young man, he served our country honorably. Upon leaving the service, he worked for many years as an engineer on the tugboats out of Fells Point. He built his first home in Forest Hill, Md. where he resided until his retirement. His love of the water brought him an early retirement where he moved to Ocean City and lived the remaining years of his life in his oceanfront condo. During his retirement, he spent many years traveling with his good friend Eddie and meeting up with his friends at the Ocean Club at the Clarion Hotel. For several years, he worked as an engineer on the Cape May Lewes Ferry.

Joe never met a person who didn’t become a friend. As much as he loved the sea, he adored his family. Many beach days and Boardwalk nights were spent with his children and grandchildren. There’s nothing Joe loved more and was more proud of than his children.

He is survived by his daughter, Robyn F. Bosley (and husband Jay) of Bishopville, and Joseph F. Zorbach (and wife Brittnie) of Ocean City. He is also survived by his former wife and dear friend, Mary F. Zorbach of Selbyville, Del., and a brother C. Francis Zorbach of Fallston. Joe was preceded in death by his parents Ethel Zorbach (née Hewitt) and Joseph L. Zorbach.

Joe gained so much joy from spending time with his granddaughters Brooke A. Marshall of Bel Air and Zoe Rae Zorbach of Ocean City and his grandsons Brayden F. Bosley and Luke J. Bosley of Bishopville. Joe lived his life exactly how he wanted and never grew old; he was able to live independently until the day he had to leave this world.

A Celebration of Life will be held on May 24, 2022 at the Ocean Club in the Clarion Hotel located at 10100 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City. Friends and family will gather at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Joe’s honor to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation www.cbf.org

Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, Md. 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.