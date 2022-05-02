Officials are relocating the stallion Delegate's Pride to Texas because of increasingly aggressive behavior. Photo courtesy of the Assateague Island Alliance website.

BERLIN– Park officials removed an aggressive stallion from Assateague Island National Seashore Monday for relocation to Texas.

Delegate’s Pride, also known as Chip (N6ELS-H), was removed from Assateague May 2 and will be permanently relocated to a wildlife sanctuary in Texas. Officials said the highly food conditioned and aggressive stallion had been involved in more than half of all the incidents resulting in injuries to visitors since 2017.

“We do not take these decisions lightly, but occasionally it is necessary for the safety of visitors and staff,” a statement from Assateague Island National Seashore reads.

Monday morning, shortly after some visitors saw Delegate’s Pride being rounded up, the park issued a news release advising the public of the stallion’s relocation. Officials reported that the stallion had become increasing aggressive toward visitors and staff when pursuing human food. He was also aggressive when park staff attempted to redirect him and his band away from crowded visitor areas.

“He is also extremely resistant to non-contact methods used by park staff to move horses out of potentially dangerous situations—totally ignoring actions which cause other horses to move,” the statement reads.

Officials said that certain horses in the park continued to associated humans with food rewards. Habituated or unafraid horses become food conditioned when they get food from visitors—those who feed them intentionally and those who don’t store their food properly.

“Unfortunately, reversing behavior once a wild animal has learned to associate people with food is extremely difficult,” the park’s statement reads. “Removal often becomes the only option to manage a highly food conditioned animal, especially one causing the majority of negative and dangerous interactions with the public.”

The park is expected to release updated food storage regulations this spring. Campers can only store food in a vehicle or in a strapped-in cooler placed inside the food storage box provided by the National Park Service under picnic tables. Since 2019, all of the park’s tables have been specifically designed with horse-proof food storage compartments.

“All visitors need to take this food storage issue seriously and help us reduce the frequency of inappropriate interactions with the wild horses,” said Hugh Hawthorne, the park’s superintendent. “The free roaming nature of the Assateague horses is what makes them so unique and special, but there are also issues like this that need to be addressed.”

Delegate’s Pride, a bay stallion born in May 2009, according to the Assateague Island Alliance website, is being relocated to Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch. The ranch in Murchison, Texas, is a renowned wildlife sanctuary. The 1,400-acre property is home to hundreds of domestic and exotic animals.