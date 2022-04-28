Worcester Prep Students Placed in Shirley Hall Youth Art Show

Students CSeveral Worcester Preparatory School students placed in the Shirley Hall Youth Art Show in Ocean City this year, The students were seventh grader Mia Jaoude, second place; eighth graders Elliott Windrow, third place, and Jake Campbell, honorable mention; and 11th grader Grade 11, Ava Wilsey, Honorable Mention.