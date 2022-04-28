Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing.com.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus will host with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Play every game for just $24. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

April 30: Breakfast Buffet

AUCE breakfast buffet at the Whaleyville United Methodist Church located at 11716 Sheppards Crossing Road. $8/adult and $4/child from 7-10 a.m. Buffet will include pancakes, bacon, sausage, scrapple, scrambled eggs, chipped beef, hash brown potatoes, toast, fruit and assorted beverages.

May 1: Poplar Hill Festival

Come to Poplar Hill Mansion for a festival from noon to 4 p.m. for a celebration of the early 1800s history of Salisbury, including the War of 1812 re-enactors: Chesapeake Independent Blues, music and dancing of the federal period, educational displays, a children’s activity tent with crafts and games, a May Pole to celebrate May Day, and baby goats. There will also be a tented Market Square with vendors selling handcrafted items. This is a free event. 410-749-1776.

May 6: Spring Dinner Meeting

The Worcester County Historical Society will hold its annual spring dinner meeting at the Pocomoke Community Center on Market Street. Dinner guests will learn about Worcester County’s past from Dr. Ray Thompson, retired history professor at Salisbury University while enjoying a delicious meal of chicken and dumplings with all the fixings prepared by the Ladies Auxiliary. Doors will open for the event at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased by sending a check to Robert Fisher, WCHS Treasurer, 230 South Washington St., Snow Hill, Md. 21863. The deadline for reservations for the dinner, which is open to the public, is April 29.

May 7: Native Plant Sale

Assateague Coastal Trust’s 23rd Annual Native Plant Sale will be held at its office at 10959 Worcester Hwy. in Berlin from 8 a.m.–1 p.m. Online orders encouraged. Explore ActForBays.org/PlantSale to view a wide selection of native sun and shade plants. New for this year, Assateague Coastal Trust is offering a few native grasses and sedges for those looking to ascent their property.

May 7: Blessing The Biker Event

From 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Windmill Creek Vineyard & Winery will host the Bikers Without Borders Foundation’s Annual Blessing the Biker Event led by Chaplain Jeff “Buster” Bowden who will pray over and bless each individual motorcycle, rider/passenger. There will be food on site to purchase. There is no entry fee but feel free to bring non-perishable food items to support food pantry efforts. All welcome.

May 8: Mother’s Day Breakfast

American Legion Riders, Post 166 in Ocean City will host a Mother’s Day Breakfast, from 8-11 a.m., featuring scrambled eggs, potatoes, sausage, bacon, chipped beef, biscuits, pancakes and fruit cup. Bloody Marys or Mimosas for $5. Adults $15, Children 10 and Under $10. Open to the public.

May 11: Hospice Fundraiser

Coastal Hospice will be hosting its annual signature event, Taste of Finer Things! featuring a pairing of fine wine and delectable food from local restaurants. This spectacular evening is a chance to sample some of the best that the Ocean City area has to offer. Reservations for this sell out event are $100/person and includes open bar, wine and food pairings, live entertainment and dancing by “On the Edge”, free play, and so much more at the Ocean Downs Casino 6-9 p.m. To learn more about Taste of Finer Things, sponsor or attend, www.coastalhospice.org/taste/.

May 12: Wine Night At Museum

The Ocean City Life Saving Station Museum is partnering with The Buzzed Word to bring “Wine Night at the Museum.” Free from 5-7 p.m, offering wine, refreshments, music by Jack Worthington and book signing with local author and historian Bunk Mann.

May 14: Town Cats Food Drive

Join Town Cats and the Ocean City Jeep Club at 1 p.m. at the PetSmart parking lot for a cat food drive. There will be raffles for a Jeep quilt, Huk bucket, auto supplies basket and golf package. Bring cat food, litter, supplies.

May 14: Fun Pines Run

Families of all ages are invited to enjoy a day of fitness fun as the Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department hosts its first one-mile fun run/walk on Saturday, May 14 beginning at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park. The event, which will include a 1-mile walk or run around the South Gate Pond and a variety of other fun activities, is designed to encourage families to exercise together. The after-walk party at the park will last until 2 p.m. and will feature moon bounces, face painting, music, vendors and giveaways, all of which are included in the registration fee. Food will also be available for purchase. To register, call at 410-641-7052.

May 14: Plant Sale

Worcester County Garden Club Plant Sale and Gathering at Windmill Creek Winery in Berlin, noon-3 p.m. Rain date is May 21. Club will have seed and bulb planting workshops for kids and adults, floral demonstrations, 50-50 raffle and ask a local gardener and Master Gardener table.

May 17: Candidates Forum

The Republican Women of Worcester County are holding a Candidate’s Forum/Meet & Greet at the Marlin Club in West Ocean City from 5-8 p.m. Open to the public, Mike Bradley of WGMD will emcee the event. Come and meet many of our local candidates. Light refreshments will be served.

May 21: Museum Benefit

To celebrate the Delmarva Discovery Museum’s growth with programs, like STEM for our children’s education, the public is asked to support and attend a full Hawaiian dinner, with dancing, and a silent auction. The dinner, dance and party will be held at 6 p.m. at the newly renovated Ocean City Golf Club on Country Club Drive in South Point, near Berlin. The live band will be performing with Dawn Jones and Rewind. Admission to attend the event is $75 per person and can be purchased online at delmarvadiscoverycenter.org or by calling Christy Gordon at the Museum, at 410-957-9933, for tickets.

May 25: Public Forum

The Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce will host a Worcester County District 5 & 6 Commissioner Public Forum with all four candidates from 6-8 p.m. at the Ocean Pines branch of the Worcester County Library. The public is invited to attend and will have the opportunity to ask questions of all candidates.

June 11: MAC Walk

Registration is under way for MAC’s Soles for Seniors, a one-mile walk stepping off from the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center. Registration and check-in starts at 8 a.m., the walk begins at 9 a.m., and awards and food are planned for 10 a.m. Registration is $10 and includes a visor, breakfast and the awards ceremony. Donate a total of $50 (which includes registration) and also get an event T-shirt. All ages are welcome. Children under age 5 walk for free and don’t need to register. Proceeds will benefit MAC’s Life Bridges Dementia Dare Day Program and Connections senior center activities. To register, visit www.macinc.org.

June 12: Day Of Recognition

Worcester County NAACP will host a day of recognition of the history of the Negro Baseball League and Players on Delmarva at the Delmarva Shorebirds game at 2:05 p.m. This event will be held at Shorebirds stadium, and will recognize William “Judy” Johnson, a Snow Hill native and former Negro League player who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. in 1975. There will be a special appearance by former Negro Baseball League player Pedro Sierra and Negro League Baseball Ambassador Rayner Banks. Donations are being requested to help defray the expenses that the Worcester County Branch NAACP will bear for the event promotion Email Worcester NAACP President Ivory Smith at ivos4@aol.com