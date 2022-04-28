“Down to Earth” Art Competition Winners Recognized

AThe Worcester County Arts Council recognized winners of the “Down to Earth” art competition at a reception on April 8.  Pictured are, from left to right, Executive Director Anna Mullis, winners Rebekah Simonds, Kathy Gibson, Gail Stern, Martha Pileggi, Dee Brua, Jason Giusti and competition juror Doris Glovier.