BERLIN – While the end of the school year approaches, the efforts of Buckingham Elementary School’s PTA are not slowing down.

Whether it’s shirts and snacks for Field Day, parade floats or teacher appreciation gifts, the PTA stays busy supporting countless causes at the Berlin school. A key fundraiser for upcoming projects is a Pints for Pencils event set for Burley Oak Brewing Co. from 6-9 p.m. on Monday, May 16.

“We really need the community’s support to make it a success,” said parent Donna Pellinger. “The funds raised will ensure an outstanding Fourth Grade Recognition Day, a fun-filled Field Day and enable us to plan great future events.”

In addition to encouraging area residents to attend the May 16 event at Burley Oak, the PTA is seeking donations and gift cards from local businesses to create Pints for Pencils gift baskets. Those interested in donating can email buckinghamelementarypta@gmail.com.

Buckingham’s PTA raises money throughout the year to provide funding support for initiatives at the school.

They make programs like Santa’s Workshop—which gives kids a chance to do holiday shopping for their families—and Teacher Appreciation Week possible.

The group also tackles special projects. Last year the PTA helped raise thousands to buy a kiln for the school’s art department.

“Buckingham’s PTA provides resources and materials for our students so that we can create robust educational experiences,” Principal Chris Welch said.

Pellinger said the May fundraiser is critical in providing funding for upcoming events.

“The Buckingham Elementary PTA’s mission is to help make every child’s potential a reality by engaging and empowering our families and our community to advocate for all our children,” Pellinger said. “We support programs such as One School, One Book, Positive Behavior Intervention and Support, Student of the Month, the Berlin Christmas Parade, Field Day, Fourth Grade Recognition, Teacher Appreciation Week, and much, much more. Without the support of our families and our community, we would not be able to support these important programs.”

For more information on the school’s PTA, or to learn more about volunteer and donation opportunities, visit the organization’s Facebook page, “Buckingham Elementary School’s PTA.”

The group is also recruiting parent volunteers to serve as PTA officers for the 2022-2023 school year. Positions include president, vice president, treasurer and secretary.