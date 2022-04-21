Worcester Preparatory School Thanked the Bank of Ocean City

Students AWorcester Preparatory School thanked the Bank of Ocean City for sponsoring the Spring 2022 EverFi Financial Literacy Program for seniors in Paul Cyryca’s Contemporary Issues course. Forty students participated and are now Certified Young Adults. The EverFi Program assists future community leaders in becoming financially responsible at an early age. Pictured, front row from left, are Bank of Ocean City Vice President Nancy Bradford, seniors Anna McDonald, Josie Gonzalez, Hannah Brasure and Bank of Ocean City Vice President Earl Conley (WPS alum ’90); back, Cyryca and seniors Natalie Brushmiller, Hugh Thomas Cropper and Jarett Sofronski. Submitted Photos