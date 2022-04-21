Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing.com.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus will host with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Play every game for just $24. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

April 23: Bikers For Autism

Join the Bikers Without Borders Foundation for the Inaugural Bikers for Autism ride. This premier event will raise funds for the Autistic Children’s Support Group of Worcester County. Bike registration will be held from 9-11 a.m. at The Cork Bar (motorcycles park along Wicomico St.) followed by the ride, escorted by the Wicomico and Worcester County Sheriff’s departments. Following the ride, join the Bikers Without Borders Foundation and other enthusiasts from noon to 3 p.m. for a block party sponsored by The Cork Bar, The Bearded Clam and Crawl Street Tavern with live music from The Chest Pains. The $25 registration fee includes a buffet lunch and non-alcoholic beverages. All are welcome to join the ride and the block party. There will be silent auctions, raffles, and a 50/50 raffle.

April 23: Drive Thru Church Lunch

From 10 a.m. until sold out at the Powellville UM Church located at 35606 Mount Hermon Road, Powellville. Drive thru luncheon features oyster fritter sandwiches, homemade chicken salad, home-made soups including peas and dump-

lings and veg. beef. Bake sale items will be available. No pre-orders. Call 410-835-8796 or 443-880-8804 for more details.

April 23: Fenwick Cleanup

Fenwick Island Environmental Committee to sponsor Bay to Beach Cleanup in celebration of Earth Day. Event begins at 8:30 a.m. Gather at Town Hall for refreshments, assignments, supplies and a commemorative token.

April 23: Church Rummage Sale

Ocean City Presbyterian Church on 13th Street will host from 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

April 23: Zoo Stampede 5K

The Salisbury Zoo will host the Zoo Stampede 5K sponsored by VP Shoes at 9 a.m. The run/walk starts at the zoo’s east gate and runs through the City Park and its wooded trails. This race is catered to all runners and walkers and is fun for the whole family. Race awards and random prizes will be given after the race. Prizes will be given to the top finishers in every age category. A free race tech shirt will be given to the first 150 participants. Participants can pre-register for $25 at VP Shoes or search online for event. Participants may also register on the day of the race for $30 between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. at the Zoo’s East Gate (opposite Ben’s Red Swings).

April 24: CRICKET Center Walk

The CRICKET Center, Worcester County’s only Child Advocacy Center, will hold the 9th annual “5K Fun Walk for Kids” event on the Ocean City Boardwalk from noon until 3 p.m. A rain date has been scheduled for Saturday April 30. Proceeds from the event will directly support children that have witnessed or experienced abuse in Worcester County. Registration is $25 per person and includes the walk, admission to a reception following the walk with refreshments, swag bag, and other kid-friendly activities. Trophies will be awarded during the reception for both the top individual fundraiser and team fundraiser. www.thecricketcenter.com to register or call 410-641-0097 or on the day of the event beginning at 11 a.m. at Hooters Restaurant, 5th Street and the Boardwalk.

April 30: Breakfast Buffet

AUCE breakfast buffet at the Whaleyville United Methodist Church located at 11716 Sheppards Crossing Road. $8/adult and $4/child from 7-10 a.m. Buffet will include pancakes, bacon, sausage, scrapple, scrambled eggs, chipped beef, hash brown potatoes, toast, fruit and assorted beverages.

May 6: Spring Dinner Meeting

The Worcester County Historical Society will hold its annual spring dinner meeting at the Pocomoke Community Center on Market Street. Dinner guests will learn about Worcester County’s past from Dr. Ray Thompson, retired history professor at Salisbury University while enjoying a delicious meal of chicken and dumplings with all the fixings prepared by the Ladies Auxiliary. Doors will open for the event at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased by sending a check to Robert Fisher, WCHS Treasurer, 230 South Washington St., Snow Hill, Md. 21863. The deadline for reservations for the dinner, which is open to the public, is April 29.

May 11: Hospice Fundraiser

Coastal Hospice will be hosting its annual signature event, Taste of Finer Things! featuring a pairing of fine wine and delectable food from local restaurants. This spectacular evening is a chance to sample some of the best that the Ocean City area has to offer. Reservations for this sell out event are $100/person and includes open bar, wine and food pairings, live entertainment and dancing by “On the Edge”, free play, and so much more at the Ocean Downs Casino 6-9 p.m. To learn more about Taste of Finer Things, sponsor or attend, www.coastalhospice.org-/taste/.

May 12: Wine Night At Museum

The Ocean City Life Saving Station Museum is partnering with The Buzzed Word to bring “Wine Night at the Museum.” Free from 5-7 p.m, offering wine, refreshments, music by Jack Worthington and book signing with local author and historian Bunk Mann.

May 14: Town Cats Food Drive

Join Town Cats and the Ocean City Jeep Club at 1 p.m. at the PetSmart parking lot for a cat food drive. There will be raffles for a Jeep quilt, Huk bucket, auto supplies basket and golf package. Bring cat food, litter, supplies.

May 14: Fun Pines Run

Families of all ages are invited to enjoy a day of fitness fun as the Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department hosts its first one-mile fun run/walk on Saturday, May 14 beginning at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park. The event, which will include a 1-mile walk or run around the South Gate Pond and a variety of other fun activities, is designed to encourage families to exercise together. The after-walk party at the park will last until 2 p.m. and will feature moon bounces, face painting, music, vendors and giveaways, all of which are included in the registration fee. Food will also be available for purchase. To register, call at 410-641- 7052.

May 21: Museum Benefit

To celebrate the Delmarva Discovery Museum’s growth with programs, like STEM for our children’s education, the public is asked to support and attend a full Hawaiian dinner, with dancing, and a silent auction. The dinner, dance and party will be held at 6 p.m. at the newly renovated Ocean City Golf Club on Country Club Drive in South Point, near Berlin. The live band will be performing with Dawn Jones and Rewind. Admission to attend the event is $75 per person and can be purchased online at delmarvadiscoverycenter.org or by calling Christy Gordon at the Museum, at 410-957-9933, for tickets.

June 11: MAC Walk

Registration is under way for MAC’s Soles for Seniors, a one-mile walk stepping off from the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center. Registration and check-in starts at 8 a.m., the walk begins at 9 a.m., and awards and food are planned for 10 a.m. Registration is $10 and includes a visor, breakfast and the awards ceremony. Donate a total of $50 (which includes registration) and also get an event T-shirt. All ages are welcome. Children under age 5 walk for free and don’t need to register. Proceeds will benefit MAC’s Life Bridges Dementia Dare Day Program and Connections senior center activities. To register, visit www.macinc.org.

May 14: Plant Sale

Worcester County Garden Club Plant Sale and Gathering at Windmill Creek Winery in Berlin, noon-3 p.m. Rain date is May 21. Club will have seed and bulb planting workshops for kids and adults, floral demonstrations, 50-50 raffle and ask a local gardener and Master Gardener table.

May 7: Native Plant Sale

Assateague Coastal Trust’s 23rd Annual Native Plant Sale will be held at its office at 10959 Worcester Hwy. in Berlin from 8 a.m.–1 p.m. Online orders encouraged. Explore ActForBays.org/PlantSale to view a wide selection of native sun and shade plants. New for this year, Assateague Coastal Trust is offering a few native grasses and sedges for those looking to ascent their property.