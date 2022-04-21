BERLIN — The Maryland Coastal Bays Program (MCBP) and Ocean Pines Association will host the 3rd Annual Bay Day on Sunday, May 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at White Horse Park in Ocean Pines.

Bay Day is a collaborative effort to offer the community a free opportunity to learn about the environmental efforts happening in the area and inspire individuals to care for the watershed right from their backyards.

This family friendly event is made possible by the efforts of numerous volunteers. Volunteer responsibilities include exhibition set up, assisting in the workshop pavilion, monitoring large exhibits, welcoming attendees, and more. If you, or anyone you know, may be interested in volunteering please email kkavanagh@mdcoastalbays.org.

An additional part of the festivities will include the collection of plastic grocery bags and alkaline batteries for recycling. Upon arrival there will be large recycling boxes where you can deposit your saved plastic bags and batteries. Go Green OC will also be collecting compost during the event. Be sure to freeze your compost and bring the contents on May 15.

For more information on the Bay Day event or if are interested in participating as an exhibitor, contact Liz Wist at lwist@mdcoastalbays.org or 410-213-2297 ext. 110, or visit mdcoastalbays.org.