Cato, Inc. marketing representative, Gordon Abercrombie (WPS ‘13, Furman University ‘17, Clemson MBA ‘19), presented a $500 ExxonMobil Educational Alliance program grant to Worcester Preparatory School. This year’s grant will be applied toward the Upper School AP Biology program, taught by science teacher Mrs. Jenn Corron. Pictured from left to right, the $500 ExxonMobil Educational Alliance program grant was accepted by Assistant Head of School/Head of Upper School Mike Grosso, WPS sophomores Dylan McGovern (Salisbury, MD) and Carson Rayne (Willards, MD), science teacher Mrs. Jenn Corron, WPS sophomore Sara Freih (Rehoboth, DE), Head of School Dr. John McDonald and Gordon Abercrombie (WPS ’13) of Cato, Inc.