Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore held its fourth annual JA Inspire event at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center Tuesday and Wednesday. Above, students are pictured talking to a representative from Chesapeake Shipbuilding. Photo by Bethany Hooper

SALISBURY – More than 3,500 eighth-grade students were given an opportunity this week to explore various career paths available to them on the Eastern Shore.

On Tuesday, Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore kicked off its fourth annual JA Inspire event, a day of career exploration for students entering high school.

“We have over 100 exhibitors providing experiences for these students,” said Jayme Hayes, president and CEO of Junior Achievement, “highly immersive and hands-on interactive experiences, so students can truly see what it is like to have that job.”

Mock emergency rooms, television studios and many other displays filled the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center over two days this week as eighth-grade students from Worcester, Wicomico, Somerset, Dorchester, Talbot, Caroline and Accomack counties were able to interact with business representatives. Leading up to this week’s event, Hayes said students spent time in the classroom exploring career options, identifying their likes and dislikes and developing questions to ask employers.

“We want them to see what they like, what they don’t like, and do a hands-on interactive component, so when they pick their high school coursework they are at least in the right industry,” she said.

Officials noted the event also gives local employers an opportunity to engage with the future workforce.

“These kids need to interact with the businesses community, and touch, feel and see what opportunities are here on the shore,” Hayes said. “They don’t have to leave the shore for opportunity, it is right here.”

Ashley Miller, deputy communications manager with the Ocean City Police Department, said she was eager to educate students on the opportunities available to them in law enforcement.

“We decided to join the Junior Achievement event to help spread the word about the options we have, especially with our seasonal program,” she said. “They can get started with us at 17-and-a-half years old … and we’re trying to get out, spread the word and let them know of options they have after high school and what all they have to have for minimum requirements.”

Ørsted’s Zach Finucane said his company hopes to raise awareness about careers in offshore wind.

“It’s clear that we need to think about a future that runs on renewable energy, and the kids that are coming into the workforce in the next five to ten years are the ones who will benefit the most from these projects,” he said. “So we’re trying to get people excited about it, get people interested in it, and really share the types of trades that will be involved with these projects, not just now but in the future.”