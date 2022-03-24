OCEAN PINES – Association officials this week voted to approve more than $476,000 in purchase requests, including $175,000 for new pickleball courts and $260,000 for new golf carts.

On Wednesday, the Ocean Pines Association Board of Directors voted unanimously to approve three purchase requests for various projects throughout the community.

General Manager John Viola told board members he was seeking their approval to work with ATC Corporation for the construction of new pickleball courts. The company’s bid, received through a Request for Proposals (RFP) process, came in at $175,244.

“We did send out a lot of RFPs, and only a few companies responded …,” he said. “We’re putting together a game plan for us to do site work that’s needed for this type of situation. So it will be a combination between our team and an outside company.”

While the company would be responsible for constructing the courts and fencing, Viola noted the association would be responsible for $40,000 worth of in-house site work.

“With us doing the site work and them installing the courts, is there a concern about future liability if there are problems with the site work?” Association President Colette Horn asked.

Viola noted that the company would complete the base layer for the courts, while the association would mainly be responsible for drainage.

“We’ve had an engineering firm help us with this,” he responded.

With no further questions, the board voted unanimously to approve the purchase request.

“We were able to put together bids, as well as internal work … to get this completed,” Viola said.

The board on Wednesday also voted to approve a $260,908 purchase request for 76 new golf carts. Viola noted the association’s existing golf carts would be traded in for a new fleet.

“In 2016, you paid around $370,000 after trading in your fleet …,” he told the board. “This is going to come in at a purchase price less than what you paid in 2016. We feel like it’s a very good trade-in value.”

Viola said the golf course’s existing carts were beginning to show wear and were no longer under warranty. He pointed out the lead time for receiving the new carts was roughly 15 months.

“I’m not talking about payment now,” he added. “I’m talking about something 15 months out for approval to purchase.”

Viola also came before the board this week seeking approval to work with Denney Electric Supply for the purchase of 16 new lights, which will be installed along the North Gate Bridge as part of an ongoing improvement project. The board voted unanimously to the $39,995 request.