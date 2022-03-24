OC Elementary Celebrates World Down Syndrome Day

by

Students ATo celebrate World Down Syndrome Day on March 21, Lisa Kristick’s Pre-K3 class at Ocean City Elementary School identified how each student is different and special after reading the books, “Just Ask” and “You’re All Kinds of Wonderful.” They learned how their classmate Tommy was born with one extra chromosome and has Down Syndrome. The entire school dressed in blue and yellow to celebrate this special day. Kristick and assistant Kathy Elmer are pictured with students from their class. Submitted Photos