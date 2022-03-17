Things I Like – March 18, 2022

Eating healthy at the beginning of the week

A smooth road trip

When a good deed does not come back to bite in a bad way

Seeing my boys hug good night

Hearing good economic reports

Watching my friends’ kids grow up

Learning something new every day

Smell of an old baseball glove

A restful vacation

Sunday brunch after church

Eating not so healthy at the end of the week

