The Legend Ball was held Feb. 19 at the Clarion Resort Fontainebleau where community members came together to recognize, affirm and celebrate the careers and accomplishments of the African American community in Worcester County. More than 140 people attended, including Betty Smith, left, and Elder Davida Washington.

X

X

Patrick and Velda Henry, pictured, were among the 140-plus who attended the Legend Ball at the Clarion Resort Fontainbleau Hotel on Feb. 19. The event, for which Henry was a guest speaker, brought community members together to recognize, affirm and celebrate the careers and accomplishments of the African American community in Worcester County.