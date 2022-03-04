The Berlin Historic District Commission approved renovations for three buildings on Main Street. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

BERLIN– Revitalization of a key section of Main Street is set to begin following approval from the town’s historic district commission.

On Wednesday, the Berlin Historic District Commission (HDC) approved renovation plans for the structures from 19 N. Main St. to 7 N. Main Street. Work is already underway at the buildings, owned by Jack Burbage, which were previously home to Town Center Antiques.

“We’re really excited about the potential of what the new look will bring to downtown Berlin and the new businesses that are excited to be part of our community,” said Ivy Wells, the town’s economic and community development director.

Samantha Pielstick, Burbage’s property manager, told the HDC that while there were no plans to change the second level of the buildings, the section at street level would be renovated. Any rotten wood will be replaced and windows will be repaired. She noted that some demolition had already taken place.

“We went ahead with the demolition so we knew what we were working with,” Pielstick said.

She said colors had not been chosen yet but that there were plans to paint each of the three storefronts with a different color, as they were three different buildings.

HDC member Mary Moore said she felt that because the storefronts would each be decorated differently by their occupants they didn’t need to be painted multiple colors. HDC member Laura Stearns agreed.

“It should just flow and not be broken up,” she said.

Pielstick said she’d hoped for feedback and would be happy to take the commission’s advice on paint colors.

Commission members approved the renovation plans and agreed to work with Pielstick on selecting colors. They said they were thrilled to see the storefronts get a facelift.

“I think it’s fantastic you’re preserving these buildings and preserving the architectural detail,” HDC member John Holloway said.

Stearns agreed.

“It’s generated so much excitement in town,” she said. “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been asked what stores are going in there.”

Wells said she was getting lots of interest in the storefronts though there was not yet a timeline on when they’d be ready for occupancy. She said the space had previously been occupied by Town Center Antiques. Those vendors, however, have now been moved to Uptown Emporium and Pitts Street Treasures.

“It was formerly one giant footprint,” Wells said. “Now it’s going to be three or four different shops.”

She said she was working with Pielstick to identify tenants.

“We have a good variety of people that want to go in,” she said. “Shops that complement what we already have downtown.”