Maurice William Frizzell, Jr.

OCEAN PINES — On Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, Maurice William “Bill” Frizzell, Jr. of Ocean City passed away at the age of 85 surrounded by his family at Catered Assisted Living in Ocean Pines where he had been residing since December 2021.

He was the beloved husband to his wife Jane Peeling Frizzell for over 64 years; devoted father to Maurice William Frizzell, III (Susan Skutch Frizzell), Ellen Jane Frizzell Green (Charles A. Green) and Jon David Frizzell, Sr. (Christina Schmidt Frizzell); and loving grandfather to Emily Green, Angela Green, Rachel Frizzell, Russell Frizzell, Grace Frizzell, Jon David Frizzell, Jr., William Frizzell and Annemarie Frizzell. He was the loving brother to Christina Tamburo Todd (Robert), Donald R. Tamburo (Jeannette), Rosemarie Tamburo Martin, Sue Frizzell James (Terry), Jane Lee Frizzell Roderick (James), K. Joyce (Frizzell) Mershon and sister-in-law Mary Fischer Peeling. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his loving daughter Christina Ann Frizzell; mother Anna Reinhardt Tamburo; father Maurice William Frizzell, Sr.; step-father Stephen John Tamburo, Sr.; mother-in-law Gertrude Bartell Peeling; father-in-law Charles Cameron Peeling; brother Stephen John Tamburo, Jr.; brother-in-law Charles Herman Peeling; and brother-in-law Arthur John Martin, Jr.

Bill was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corp where he served during the Korean conflict. Bill was honorably discharged as a sergeant. Bill and Jane owned and operated M.W. Frizzell & Sons, Inc.

Bill lived most of his life in Baltimore County and later moved to Hampstead, Md. He retired with his wife to Ocean City where he had a second home for many years. Bill loved the ocean, fishing, hunting, woodworking, model trains, coin collecting, learning new languages and playing the piano, accordion and guitar.

Haight Funeral Home in Eldersburg, Md. held services earlier this week. Interment with military honors was held at Woodlawn Cemetery and Chapel, 2139 Woodlawn Road, Baltimore, Md. immediately following the memorial service.

Donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America (https:www.dementiasociety.org/) in lieu of flowers.

Harold “Mark” Musson Jr.

OCEAN CITY — Harold “Mark” Musson Jr., 67, passed away on Jan. 31, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born in New York, he was the son of the late Harold M. Musson Sr. and Juliann Lay. He owned and operated one of Ocean City’s greatest treasures, The Harbor Inn in downtown Ocean City.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Pamela Parks Musson, as well as two sons, Joshua Musson and Charles “Chad” Lockard (Vika). He is survived by three grandchildren, Daphne, Darren and Kendall.

A celebration of life is set to be held in the summer at The Harbor Inn. In lieu of flowers, consider making contributions to the Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, Md. 21811.in his honor. Letters of condolences can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Mary Ellen Stine

OCEAN PINES — Mary Ellen Stine, age 82, died on Feb. 19, 2022 at the Stansell House in Ocean Pines.

Born in Towson, she was the daughter of the late Harry Jones and Delores (Milholland) Jones. She is survived by her husband, Joseph E. Stine of Ocean Pines, and son Craig Stine and his wife Tracy of Downington, Pa.

She was preceded in death by her children Mark Stine and Stacy Mack. There are six grandchildren, Joshua Stine, Nicholas TenEyck, Cara Fowler, Casey Stine, Ryan TenEyck, and Hollis Stine. She leaves her sister, Kay Burch, and her husband Rick, and their children, Mary Beth Burch and Billy Burch, all of Denver, Colo.

Mrs. Stine received her associate’s degree from Stevenson University in Towson and worked as a staff member for the Professional Golf Association (PGA). She was an active member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church and the Ocean Pines Women’s Golf Club. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing Mahjong, gardening, golfing, crossword puzzles, and reading. She also loved traveling, with some of her favorite places to visit being the Caribbean islands, Marco Island, Fla. and Ireland. But best of all, she loved spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren.

A mass of Christian Burial will be announced in the near future. Interment will be in Dulaney Valley Cemetery in Baltimore and will be private for the family. Donations in her memory may be made to St. John Neumann Catholic Church, located at 11211 Beauchamp Rd, Berlin, Md. 21811 or Dementia Society of America (www.dementiasociety.org). Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Kathleen Anne Canfield

BERLIN — Kathleen Anne Canfield (Kathy), 75, departed this life Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, to be in Jesus‘s presence.

Kathy succumbed to pneumonia at Atlantic General Hospital, surrounded by family. Born Feb. 20, 1946 in Washington, Pa. to Frank and Rose Magnone, she was preceded in death by them in 2015 and by her only sibling, Cindy Magnone Burke, in 1993.

Kathy grew up in Washington, Pa., graduating from Trinity High School in 1963. She married Ronald E. Canfield in 1964 and gave birth to their one and only son, Robert Paul Canfield, in 1966. After Ronald’s passing in 1969, Kathy went to work for Host International (Marriott) as a bookkeeper and later a trainer and general manager.

Hospitality was not only her vocation, but her life’s passion. From 1992-1999 Kathy helped take care of — and raise — her grandchildren, Joya, Josiah and Amara. And, from 2000-2010 she fostered at-risk children, adopting one of them, Anthony Hall. In the last seven years, she so enjoyed being “Nana” to her great grandson, Hodja.

Kathy was a patriot and history aficionado who spent her time reading, sewing and crocheting, and she enjoyed sharing these hobbies and interests with her loved ones.

Due to a chronic condition, Kathy had been residing at the Berlin Nursing Home since 2017. While there, she became the residents’ representative at board meetings, looking out for their welfare. She’ll be remembered by many for her quick smile, playful and witty sense of humor and welcoming spirit.

Jeffery L. Dennis

SLAUGHTER BEACH, Del. – On Feb. 21, 2022, Jeffery L. Dennis peacefully passed away at his residence in Slaughter Beach, Del.

He was born on Sept. 1, 1951, in York, Pa. to the late Kurvin and Mildred Dennis.

Jeff loved life best at the beach. His dream to live by the sea was accomplished first in Ocean City, Maryland, and then at Slaughter Beach, Delaware. Teaching his children and grandchildren to fish, boat, and surf was the “best of times.”

Jeff was a proud bulldog, graduating from West York High School, Class of 1969. Always “bulldog proud,” he enjoyed his 50th class reunion in 2019.

Jeff started Dennis Antiques in 1973 in York, Pa. He was known for his repairs and refinishing of fine furniture in many states. A good day was finding a treasure sitting along the road or buying a steal at one of the many auctions he attended. Another love was “flipping houses,” long before it was a television show.

Jeff is survived by his wife of 50 years, Laurie Dennis (nee Weaver); his son, Jason Dennis and his wife Courtney; his daughter, Amy Gerhart and her fiancé Chad Van Laeys; his grandchildren, Rowan, Sawyer and Wyatt Dennis and Charlotte Gerhart; and his two beloved dogs, Tillie and Jack Henry.

May he always have seashells in his pocket and sand in his shoes until we join him at his new fishing hole.

Services will be held at a later date.

Edward J. Hickman, Jr.

OCEAN PINES — Edward “Bud” J. Hickman, Jr., age 75, of Ocean Pines, and formerly of Bishopville and Roxana, Del., passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional in Salisbury.

Bud was born in Millville, Del. on May 31, 1946 son of the late Edward J. Hickman, Sr. and the late Madeline (West) Hickman. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for the Ocean Pines Association for 21 years prior to his retirement in August of 2020.

His first love was for racing. He raced and owned several stock cars that he ran at Little Lincoln Speedway, Georgetown Speedway and Delmar Speedway. Bud was also an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed collecting racing memorabilia. He was a simple man than enjoyed traveling to Lancaster, Pa. to watch the change of seasons and watch the Amish during the harvest. Bud will be remembered as an easy-going individual that everyone loved to be around.

He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Johnson and her husband, Brian of Berlin; his life partner of 11 years, Dianne Dunton; two brothers, Keith Hickman of Frankford, Del. and Sewall Hickman of Selbyville, Del.; and 10 grandchildren, Kayla Paige Brittingham of Laurel, Del., Ryan Dunton of Ocean City, Molly Stanley of Boise, Idaho, Abby Dunton of Boise, Idaho, Caroline Dunton of Boise, Idaho, Jamie Dunton of Boise, Idaho, Emily Dunton of Boise, Idaho, Billy Dunton of Westminster, Alexandra Flister of Catonsville and Erica Flister of Catonsville. Bud is also survived by his stepchildren, Shelly Dunton and Scott Dunton both of Ocean Pines, and his beloved dog, Holly, and grand-pup, Peanut.

A celebration of Bud’s life will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher St., Frankford, Del. 19945, where friends and family may call after 5 p.m.

