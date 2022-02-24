Involuntary Manslaughter Conviction Reversed BERLIN– A Berlin man convicted in 2016 of involuntary manslaughter after supplying heroin to another man prior to a fatal overdose had that conviction reversed this week by a state appeals court. In May 2016, Robert Skinkle, now 32, of Berlin, was found guilty in Worcester County Circuit Court of possession with intent to distribute… Read More »

Resort Officials Approve Body-Worn Camera Contract OCEAN CITY – Ocean City police officers this summer will be equipped with body-worn cameras after resort officials this week approved the contract with the vendor, although questions about executing the program linger. The Mayor and Council on Tuesday had before them a request to approve the contract with private vendor Axon to provide body-worn…

Bull Riding Event Approved For Inlet OCEAN CITY– For the first time ever, professional rodeo bull riding is coming to the Ocean City Inlet parking lot in June after resort officials this week approved the special event. On Tuesday, the Mayor and Council had before them a request from Triple Creek Events to approve a Bulls on the Beach event scheduled…