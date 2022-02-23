A walking path will be installed in the wooded area behind the library.

SNOW HILL– Installation of a new walking trail behind the library in Berlin is set to begin next month.

The Worcester County Commissioners approved plans for a quarter-mile walking trail at the Berlin branch of the Worcester County Library last week. Work on the trail should start in March.

“Reading and walking are both excellent ways to take care of your health and reduce stress,” said Jennifer Ranck, director of the Worcester County Library. “We look forward to people taking advantage of both the library and the new walking trail.”

The Berlin library, located on Harrison Avenue just off Main Street, sits on a 6.3-acre lot. The property, which includes a large forested area, adjoins the Austin Circle neighborhood as well as Main Street. With the expansive size of the site, Ranck said officials have been pursuing the idea of the walking path on the wooded section of the property since the library opened in 2018. What’s proposed is a natural dirt path 2-4 feet wide that would loop through the trees. The trail would be about a quarter of a mile in length.

“This project would be a wonderful amenity to the Berlin community and would assist the recreation and parks department in meeting their goal to increase the number of walking trails for county use,” Ranck wrote in a report to the commissioners.

Ranck said the Worcester County Library Foundation had authorized up to $5,000 to be used for signage and equipment rental associated with creating the path.

“Partnering with the recreation and parks department has been a huge help in moving this project forward,” Ranck said. “We expect work on the trail to start in March.”

Berlin Mayor Zack Tyndall said it was great that the town’s residents would have access to another passive recreation option.

“We think it’ll be a great addition,” he said.

Tyndall acknowledged that the Berlin Police Department had reviewed the proposal and sent some safety recommendations to ensure there were no issues at the site. Like other county parks, the trail will close at sunset.

“There weren’t any major concerns,” Tyndall said.